SC gives permission for inquiry into forgery case against TD leader Ayyannapatrudu

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court has accorded permission for an investigation against Telugu Desam senior leader Ayyannapatrudu in a forgery case, under provisions of Section 41 (A) of CrPC.

The case relates to the charges of forgery of the signature of an official from the water resources department to get a no objection certificate for the construction of a house at Narsipatnam.

The apex court held a hearing in the case in New Delhi on Monday. The court suggested to the AP high court to take up hearing in the case based on merit basis.