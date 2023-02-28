Leakage of Class X question paper: SC orders hearing involving former minister

The Supreme Court has ordered the start of hearing of the Class X question paper leak. (DC File Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court has ordered the start of hearing of the Class X question paper leak case involving former minister P Narayana, which was pending at the district and sessions court, based on merit.

The apex court heard the petition filed by the former minister in New Delhi on Monday and gave a week’s time to him to approach the AP High Court, based on the direction to be issued by the district and sessions court.

The top court ordered the state government not to take any action on Narayana until that time.

In last April, Telugu question paper of Class X public examination had been leaked through WhatsApp from a ZP High School at Nellepalli in Gangadhara Nellore mandal of Chittoor district. The police booked a case and took up the investigation after the role of former TD minister P Narayana in the leakage was suspected.

The case was heard at the district and sessions court and in the AP high court. When the HC canceled his bail, the former minister moved the apex court.