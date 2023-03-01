  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 28 Feb 2023 India is constantly ...
Nation, In Other News

India is constantly empowering its citizens with the use of technology: PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHASHI BHUSHAN
Published Mar 1, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-budget webinar on ‘Ease of Living using Technology', via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-budget webinar on ‘Ease of Living using Technology', via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India of the 21st century is constantly empowering its citizens with the use of technology. He also said that while creating modern digital infrastructure in India, the government is also ensuring that the benefits of the digital revolution reach every section of society.

Addressing a post-budget webinar on "Unleashing the Potential: Ease of Living Using Technology", fifth in a series of 12 post-budget webinars, the Prime Minister said that India is constantly empowering its citizens with the use of technology. In this year’s Budget, he emphasised that priority is given to technology and a human touch.

The webinars, organised by the government, seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023.

Pointing out the contradictions in the priorities of the previous governments, the Prime Minister recalled how a particular section of people always looked for government intervention and expected it to do good for the people.

"Their entire life was spent in the absence of these facilities. Another section of people that wanted to move ahead but were dragged down by pressure and obstacles created by the government intervention," he said.

The Prime Minister noted the changes that have taken place and said that the policies and their positive effects have been observed in situations where they are most necessary while making lives simpler and enhancing the ease of living.

"Government intervention has been reduced and citizens do not consider the government to be an obstacle. Instead, citizens are looking at the government as a catalyst where technology plays a huge role," Mr Modi said.

The Prime Minister elaborated on the role of technology in improving ease of living by giving examples of One Nation, One Ration Card, JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhar, Mobile) trinity, Arogya Setu, CoWin App, railway reservations and common service centers. With these decisions, the Prime Minister said that the government has enhanced the ease of living for the citizens.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the popular feeling about the ease of communications with the government as the dialogue has become easy and people are getting quick resolutions. As a case in point, he cited the faceless resolution of income tax system-related grievances.

"Now between your grievances and the redressal there is no person, just technology," he said, asking various departments to consider using technology to solve problems and meet global standards.

"Going a step further, we can identify the areas where dialogue with the government can be further eased," Mr Modi said.  

The Prime Minister said that the government is investing heavily in technology and creating modern digital infrastructure. He said the government is ensuring that the benefits of digital infrastructure reach everyone equally.

He highlighted the role of technology in providing equal opportunities to everyone and cited the GeM portal, which allows small businessmen and even street vendors to participate in government procurement. Mr Modi also talked about e-NAM, which allows farmers to get linked with buyers at different places.

Referring to 5G and AI and their impact on industry, medicine, education and agriculture, the Prime Minister emphasised the need to set a few targets. He asked about the ways in which these technologies can be deployed for the welfare of common citizens. "Can we identify 10 such problems of the society that can be solved by AI?" he said.

Giving examples of the use of technology in the government, the Prime Minister touched upon the Digilocker services for entities, where companies and organisations can store their documents and also share them with government agencies. He suggested exploring ways to expand these services so that more people can benefit from them.

Mr Modi said that the government wants to reduce the cost of compliance for small businesses and asked the industry to formulate a list of unnecessary compliances that can be pruned.

"We want to reduce the compliance cost for small businesses. Can you (industry) formulate a list of unnecessary compliances that can be pruned. We have finished 40,000 compliances," the Prime Minister remarked as he pointed out that the government has won back the trust of the citizens by decriminalising petty offences and becoming a loan guarantor for MSMEs.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, digital infrastructure, digital revolution, union budget 2023
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Manikrao Thakre. (Photo: AP)

Telangana: Manikrao Thakre begins five-day tour, Nalgonda meeting on Wednesday

People use umbrella to protect themselves from the heat on a hot summer afternoon in Hyderabad. (File Photo / DC)

Health Ministry gears up to fight summer heat, issues advisory

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

Gear up for snap polls in TS: Shah

On Tuesday, the division bench directed the additional and deputy directors of the ED to file a counter affidavit. It adjourned the case to March 7. (Image Source: PTI)

HC issues status quo on ED seizure order



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Milk prices increased due to rise in fodder cost: Union minister Balyan

Union Minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan. (PTI File Photo)

Chinese foreign minister to attend G-20 meeting on March 2

UAE willing to contribute to India's 500-GW clean energy goal: Al Jaber

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of UAE and COP 28 President-designate, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in J&K

A family member mourns after Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot dead by terrorists at Achan area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

Elaborate security for dignitaries attending Global Summit in AP

Entry to the main venue of the summit will be restricted to those who have registered for participation. All the participants would be issued passes with QR code and photo identity. (Representational image: Twitter/@AndhraPradeshCM)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->