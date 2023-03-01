  
GHMC announces Rs 8 lakh ex gratia to kin of dog bite victim

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 1, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2023, 7:57 am IST
Officials said the state government will pitch in Rs 6 lakh, while Rs 2 lakh will be given from the mayor’s fund, after the same was decided at an all-party meeting convened by mayor Gadwal R. Vijayalakshmi on Tuesday. (File Photo: Twitter @GadwalvijayaTRS)
Hyderabad: The GHMC announced an ex gratia of Rs 8 lakh for the family of four-year-old M. Pradeep, who was mauled to death by stray dogs in Amberpet on February 21.

Officials said the state government will pitch in Rs 6 lakh, while Rs 2 lakh will be given from the mayor’s fund, after the same was decided at an all-party meeting convened by mayor Gadwal R. Vijayalakshmi on Tuesday.

Besides the Rs 8 lakh, the mayor announced she would give her one-month honorarium of Rs 65,000, deputy mayor M. Srilatha Reddy would contribute Rs 32,500, while 17 corporators will give their monthly salary of Rs 7,800 each.

Further, an all-party committee will be formed to ensure such an incident does not recur, the mayor said.

She said that to curb the stray menace, 20 vehicles will be added to the current fleet of 30 vehicles and that the number of sterilisations would be increased from 100 to 450. She also instructed sanitation staff to ensure there was no delay in clearing garbage, as it attracts strays.

