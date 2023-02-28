  
Fire breaks out at Foxlink near Tirupati airport, no casualty

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 28, 2023, 7:49 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2023, 7:49 am IST
‘Foxlink’ has halted production at its assembly facility and evacuated approximately 400 of its employees to safety after the mishap. No casualties have been reported in the incident (DC Image)
TIRUPATI: Tension prevailed in the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster-I in Vikruthamala under Yerpedu Mandal in Tirupati district on Monday, after a massive fire broke out at the manufacturing facility of Foxlink India Electric Private Limited, which makes cables for Apple iPhones. However, a quick response from the fire and rescue services personnel and police averted a major fire accident.

The Apple supplier ‘Foxlink’ has halted production at its assembly facility, situated close to Tirupati international airport, and evacuated approximately 400 of its employees to safety after the mishap. The fire safety department, with the help of police and the management, doused the flame and brought the situation under control, fire safety officials said.

A release from the district administration stated that the initial investigation revealed that the fire occurred around 1 pm due to an electrical short circuit on the first floor of the facility. “Employees noticed flames emanating and immediately alerted the fire control room and the local police. Fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire. The blaze was finally put out after more than two hours of fire-fighting. No casualties have been reported in the incident”, it added.

The official release claimed that timely action was taken by the management and the district administration to prevent any loss of life. "The fire safety department responded and tried to reduce the severity of property damage with the help of fire extinguishers. Details of property damage are yet to be ascertained. The incident would be investigated and appropriate action will be taken”, the district administration added in its statement.

According to sources, some of the employees were trapped inside the factory when the fire broke out on the first floor of the building. Soon after the fire started, thick smoke engulfed the area, and the employees immediately rushed out to safety, while a few of them were said to be injured. They were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Sources said, half of the building was gutted in the fire and the management estimates that the majority of the machinery has been damaged. Properties worth several lakh rupees were said to be gutted in the fire. EMC CEO M. Gautami, APIIC officials, the Revenue Department, Police and officials of other concerned departments inspected the spot and took appropriate relief measures.

Tags: electronic manufacturing cluster-i, foxlink india electric private limited, tirupati district, emc ceo m. gautami, apiic officials, the revenue department
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


