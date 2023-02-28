EC issues schedule for election of MLCs from MLAs quota, polling on March 23

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission of India has issued a poll schedule for biennial elections to the Legislative Council of Andhra Pradesh, from the Legislative Assembly constituency. MLAs will do the voting.

This is to fill the seats of seven members retiring on March 29. The election would be held from 9 am to 4 pm on March 23.

As per the schedule, notification for the elections would be issued on March 6 and the last date for nominations is on March 13, the scrutiny the next day and the last date for withdrawal is on March 16.

Polling will be held on March 23 and the counting of votes would be on the same day at 5 pm. The retiring MLAs are Challa Bhagirath Reddy (vacant from Nov. 2, 2022), Nara Lokesh, Pothula Suneetha, Batchula Arjunudu, Dokka Manikya Varaprasada Rao, Varaha Venkata Sunrayanarana Raju Penumatsa and Gangula Prabhakar Reddy.