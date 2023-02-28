Asad’s daughter’s father-in-law found dead, gun recovered

Clues team investigating the house of doctor mazher ali khan who shot himself died due to family disputes on Monday. (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: A 60-year-old doctor was found dead at his residence in MLA Colony of Banjara Hills on Monday afternoon, the police said, adding that a .32 calibre revolver was recovered from the spot. The police are probing whether it was a suicide or a crime.

The deceased was identified as Dr Mazeruddin Ali Khan, the police said, adding that he died on the spot.

According to the police, Dr Khan’s relative Abdul Karim found the body around 1.30 pm and informed the doctor’s wife, Afia Rasheed. Dr Khan’s elder brother Mohammed Zaheeruddin Khan lodged a police complaint at 2 pm.

Dr Khan worked as a superintendent at Owaisi Hospital and his son is married to the daughter of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, the Hyderabad MP.

The police said that Dr Khan was having a prolonged legal tussle with his wife, a cancer patient, and that he was restrained from domestic violence last December by a court. He had also forcibly evicted his wife, but the court allowed her to move back into the residence.

Joel Davis, deputy commissioner of police, west zone, said: “During preliminary investigation, doctors informed us that Dr Khan had died four hours before he was brought to the hospital. Our Clues teams are collecting evidence from the scene. We requested the doctors of Osmania General Hospital to allow a video recording while conducting his post-mortem examination.”

The Banjara Hills police formed three special teams to probe the case, police sources said. Banjara Hills sub-inspector B. Praveen Kumar is the investigation officer. The police registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Meanwhile, MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi visited the family members at the hospital.