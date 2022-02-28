Nation Other News 28 Feb 2022 Vizagites move to wa ...
Nation, In Other News

Vizagites move to waterfront, witness navy might

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 28, 2022, 12:03 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2022, 12:03 am IST
Indian Naval force exhibited its prowess in three-dimensional warfare and its latest acquisitions, many of which were Indian-Made
Advanced Training Jets of Indian Navy release flares from the sky during the International City Parade and the Operations display by the Indian Navy at the biennial Multilateral Naval Exercise, MILAN 22 at Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (DC Image/P Narasimha Murthy)
Visakhapatnam: Some half a million people assembled on the shores of the Bay of Bengal to witness the enthralling Operational Demonstration held by Indian Navy as also the colorful International City Parade on Sunday evening at RK Beach, Visakhapatnam, in connection with the MILAN-22.

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, who was the chief guest, said it was a historic day for AP, particularly Visakhapatnam, as the Indian Naval force exhibited its prowess in three-dimensional warfare and its latest acquisitions, many of which were Indian-Made.

 

“Another historic event was the dedication of INS Visakhapatnam, a warship, it being the largest destroyer of the Indian Navy that added more teeth to the existing forces,’’ the chief minister said.

Jagan said he felt proud INS Visakhapatnam carried emblems of Dolphin LightHouse and Dolphin Nose, the landmarks of Visakhapatnam. For the first time, the Andhra Pradesh government joined hands with the Indian Navy to organise this memorable event and welcomed the foreign delegates present in good numbers.

Operational Demonstration that followed after the CM’s address, showcased various operations by the Indian Navy including special feats and sky diving by Marine Commandos, rescue operations by naval helicopters and fly-past by naval aircraft.

 

The sky diving demonstration was the show stealer, where six divers landed next to the dais and presented a memento to the chief minister.
The International City Parade included smart marching contingents from the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, the visiting navies, the NCC, SCC, the Sainik School Korukonda, the AP police Department, the AP fire services and Veterans.

The dazzling dance performances by cultural troupes and tableaux by AP Tourism celebrating the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav kept the audience captivated. The spectacular Horn Pipe Dance show by cadets from the Sea Cadet Corps, dance on the theme 'Global Peace' by students of Navy Children School, the Tattoo Ceremony by the Indian Naval Band and a grand Dance Finale by artists showcased the cultural vibrancy of India.

 

The event culminated in a spectacular laser show, fireworks and illumination by naval ships at anchorage including INS Visakhapatnam.

...
Tags: indian navy, ins visakhapatnam, milan-22.
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


