Lessons on Karnataka's brave women to be included in school syllabus: CM Bommai

Hubballi (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government has decided to include lessons on brave women of the state like Belavadi Mallamma, Kitturu Rani Chennamma, and Rani Abbakka in the school syllabus to enable the coming generations to know about their valor.

"Contribution of women for Karnataka’s glory is immense. Yesterday we celebrated the 350th anniversary of Keladi Chennamma’s Coronation. The future generation should learn about the brave women of Karnataka,” he said.

He said that steps would be taken for the comprehensive development of Belavadi and Mega events will be organised there next year as part of the celebrations.

“Panchamasali Seer Jagadguru Sri Vachanananda Swamiji has immense knowledge about the growth of Belavadi province and Mallamma's war against Shivaji Maharaj. This program has been organised with his concern and love for the State,” the CM added.