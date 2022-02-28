Nation Other News 28 Feb 2022 Lessons on Karnataka ...
Lessons on Karnataka's brave women to be included in school syllabus: CM Bommai

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 28, 2022, 1:27 pm IST
Updated Feb 28, 2022, 1:52 pm IST
We should make the coming generations learn about brave women of our State like Kitturu Chennamma, Bommai said
Bommai was speaking after inaugurating the 374th-anniversary celebrations of Belavadi Mallamma's victory over the Maratha army. (Photo by arrangement)
 Bommai was speaking after inaugurating the 374th-anniversary celebrations of Belavadi Mallamma's victory over the Maratha army. (Photo by arrangement)

Hubballi (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government has decided to include lessons on brave women of the state like Belavadi Mallamma, Kitturu Rani Chennamma, and Rani Abbakka in the school syllabus to enable the coming generations to know about their valor.

Bommai was speaking after inaugurating the 374th-anniversary celebrations of Belavadi Mallamma's victory over the Maratha army.

 

"Contribution of women for Karnataka’s glory is immense. Yesterday we celebrated the 350th anniversary of  Keladi Chennamma’s Coronation. The future generation should learn about the brave women of Karnataka,” he said.

He said that steps would be taken for the comprehensive development of Belavadi and Mega events will be organised there next year as part of the celebrations.

“Mega events will be organized in Belavadi next year as part of the celebrations," Bommai added.

“Panchamasali Seer Jagadguru Sri Vachanananda Swamiji has immense knowledge about the growth of Belavadi province and Mallamma's war against Shivaji Maharaj. This program has been organised with his concern and love for the State,” the CM added.

 

Tags: karnataka chief minister basavaraj bommai
Location: India, Karnataka, Hubballi


