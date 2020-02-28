Nation Other News 28 Feb 2020 Wall collapse in Hyd ...
Nation, In Other News

Wall collapse in Hyderabad kills 3 kids in sleep

ANI
Published Feb 28, 2020, 10:48 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2020, 10:48 am IST
A girl died on the spot while the other three were taken to a government hospital
Representational image
 Representational image

Three children were killed and one was injured when a wall collapsed in their house in Hyderabad on Thursday night, the police said on Friday. The children were sleeping when the wall caved in.

A girl died on the spot while the other three were taken to a government hospital. The doctors said two of them were already dead when they reached the hospital.

 

The bodies have been taken to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem.

A team of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is clearing the debris from the house. A police case has been filed.

...
Tags: osmania hospital
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) workers clear brick-bats lying on a road following Tuesdays violence over new citizenship law, at Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi. PTI photo

Delhi violence: Bodies fished out of drain in Gokalpuri

A security personnel stands guard along a road following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Yamuna Vihar area of northeast Delhi. PTI photo

Pregnant woman survives brutal mob attack in Delhi, delivers miracle baby

Representational image (PTI photo)

Amid Delhi violence, a Hindu wedding in Muslim neighbourhood

K.T. Jaleel

Kerala mulls law on campus politics



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Amid Delhi violence, a Hindu wedding in Muslim neighbourhood

Representational image (PTI photo)

KAS paper: Deliberate attempts to defame PSC, says chairman

Representational image (ANI)

J&K gets Supreme Court notice on plea challenging Mehbooba detention under PSA

Mehbooba Mufti (ANI file photo)

Pilot dies in trainer aircraft crash in Patiala

A representative image of the 'Pipistrel Virus SW 80' craft that crashed in Patiala. The Indian Ministry of Defence placed a $16.2m order with Slovenian firm Pipistrel for the supply of 194 Virus SW 80 aircraft in October 2015 to serve the training requirements of the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and National Cadet Corps (NCC). (Photo | 'Pipistrel )

AAP eyes Telangana after big Delhi win

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham