  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 28 Jan 2023 Korata-Chanaka Barra ...
Nation, In Other News

Korata-Chanaka Barrage trial run planned in summer

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Jan 29, 2023, 12:15 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2023, 12:15 am IST
Officials inspect the construction of the Korata-Chanaka barrage on the state borders in this file picture. — DC
 Officials inspect the construction of the Korata-Chanaka barrage on the state borders in this file picture. — DC

Adilabad: Officials are preparing trial of the Korata-Chanaka Barrage, which is being constructed on the Penganga River, in May or June to provide water for irrigating the rabi crop this year.

In Adilabad, the main 42-kilometre canal has been constructed, while the construction of distribution canals is underway. Once it is completed, officials are aiming to stock water in the barrage this monsoon by closing the 24 gates of the barrage.

However, land litigation, pertaining to hiked compensation and delay in payments, is holding up the work, especially the pump house.

As the project is located at the interstate border with Maharashtra, residents of Chanaka village in the neighbouring state are demanding the construction of a gigantic wall to avoid flooding of their fields. The issue is currently being discussed by officials from both states.

The state government is looking to expedite the works as it wants to fulfil its promises to provide water before the state Assembly elections.

Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna said they are aiming to irrigate at least 10,000 acres through the main canal by October, as the barrage is designed to irrigate 50,000 acres in Bela, Jainad, and Bheempur mandals.

It is to be noted that the project was already delayed due to various reasons. The state government also revised the cost of construction to Rs 795.94 crore for the 0.85 TMC ft storage-capacity project, from a first estimate of Rs 350 crore and a second estimate of Rs 500 crore.

...
Tags: korata-chanaka barrage, rabi crop, barrage, land litigations, interstate borders, maharashtra news, state assembly elections, jogu ramanna (adilabad), adilabad mla jogu ramanna, hyderabad news, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Latest From Nation

Ameenpur lake. (DC File Photo)

Greens miffed as HMDA plans e-auction of Ameenpur lake land

The HMDA said 320 hand-painted pots were being placed along Tank Bund. (DC Photo)

HMDA takes up beautification work at Tank Bund

Quadri staged a dharna at Basheerbagh on August 22, demanding the arrest of BJP MLA T. Raja Singh for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad. (Photo: Facebook/T Raja Singh)

HC sets aside PD Act against Syed Quadri

The girl was meanwhile counselled by the SHE Team, who will record her statement once she is fit. (Representational Image/ AP)

Girl three months pregnant after being raped by cousin



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Men marrying girls aged below 14 years in Assam to be booked under POCSO Act: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)

Bihar caste census begins in two phases, to be completed by May 21

“I am confident that the census would be beneficial to the overall development of the state and the country as well. This exercise is being carried out after taking approval from political parties,” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said during his Samadhan yatra on Saturday. (File Photo: AP)

CM Yogi Adityanath doting on cat goes viral on social media on last day of 2022

On Saturday, a picture of the Uttar Pradesh CM enjoying the company of a cat went viral on social media. (Image credit: Twitter/@myogiadityanath)

Telugu states gets its first transgender pastor

Anjali explained that the same city that forced her to beg on the streets of Hyderabad and Secunderabad also gave the opportunity to become a pastor. People accept our community, and there is a great deal of awareness about our community that should be spread throughout society. (Photo: DC)

SC collegium reiterates recommendation to appoint advocate Saurabh Kirpal as judge

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->