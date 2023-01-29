Korata-Chanaka Barrage trial run planned in summer

Officials inspect the construction of the Korata-Chanaka barrage on the state borders in this file picture. — DC

Adilabad: Officials are preparing trial of the Korata-Chanaka Barrage, which is being constructed on the Penganga River, in May or June to provide water for irrigating the rabi crop this year.

In Adilabad, the main 42-kilometre canal has been constructed, while the construction of distribution canals is underway. Once it is completed, officials are aiming to stock water in the barrage this monsoon by closing the 24 gates of the barrage.

However, land litigation, pertaining to hiked compensation and delay in payments, is holding up the work, especially the pump house.

As the project is located at the interstate border with Maharashtra, residents of Chanaka village in the neighbouring state are demanding the construction of a gigantic wall to avoid flooding of their fields. The issue is currently being discussed by officials from both states.

The state government is looking to expedite the works as it wants to fulfil its promises to provide water before the state Assembly elections.

Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna said they are aiming to irrigate at least 10,000 acres through the main canal by October, as the barrage is designed to irrigate 50,000 acres in Bela, Jainad, and Bheempur mandals.

It is to be noted that the project was already delayed due to various reasons. The state government also revised the cost of construction to Rs 795.94 crore for the 0.85 TMC ft storage-capacity project, from a first estimate of Rs 350 crore and a second estimate of Rs 500 crore.