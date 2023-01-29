Telangana DGP transfers 41 deputy superintendents of police

Hyderabad: Director General of Police Anjani Kumar on Saturday transferred and gave posting to 41 deputy superintendents of police, according to a press release.

The DGP asked the unit officers concerned to relieve the transferred officials immediately. Those transferred were instructed to report at their new places of posting and report their date of relief.

Several officers were posted as assistant commissioners of police in the city and its environs were S. Mohan Kumar Punjagutta; G Sham Sunder Malakpet; Rudra Bhasker promoted and posted to Charminar; Mohammed Ghouse Santoshnagar; S.R. Damodar Reddy Mirchowk; Samindla Prabhakar Chevella; K. Purna Chander Abids, P. Dhana Laxmi ACP, traffic, Kukatpally.