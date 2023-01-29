Andhra DGP says GO 1 does not ban protests, meetings

Kakinada: Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy on Saturday maintained that GO No. 1 does not ban political meetings or processions in the state.

“It imposes no unreasonable restrictions. However, the organisers have to take permission from police in the area, so that no untoward incidents occur,” the DGP told media after reviewing the crime situation at a meeting in Bhimavaram of West Godavari district on Saturday.

He pointed out that even after issuing GO No. 1, police department has given permissions to political parties to organise their meetings. However, he said if anyone wants to undertake padayatra, permission for it must be taken from the respective district police headquarters.

Asked about complaints from opposition parties that they are being suppressed, Rajendranath Reddy maintained that the law is equal for all. Nobody will be spared if they cross the line. “Law and order must be protected. There is no question of bias in it,” he observed.

On the crime front, the DGP said ganja being cultivated over 7,500 acres in the state has been destroyed. As regards to supply of ganja, he said other states too should take stringent measures against production of ganja. Transportation of ganja can then be stopped.

Rajendranath Reddy said there is special focus on Disha cases and charge-sheets are being filed in time. He underlined that accused in 40 Disha cases have so far been convicted in the district.

The DG advised police officials to take steps for reducing and preventing road accidents in the state, with special vigil on the Tanuku, Pedapadu and Tadepalligudem highways.

Eluru DIG G. Pala Raju and West Godavari superintendent of police U. Ravi Prakash were among those present at the review meeting.