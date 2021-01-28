Rare heart surgery on eight months’ boy under Aarogyasri successful

Dr. Dilip said the particular disease is very rare, affecting one in five lakh babies. — Representational image

VIJAYAWADA: A rare heart surgery under Aarogyasri has been successfully performed at Vijayawada on an eight-month-old boy suffering from rare congenital heart disease.

Addressing media here on Wednesday, Andhra Hospitals cardiac surgeon Dr. Dilip said the boy was suffering from a very rare and complex heart disease known as “aorta-to-LV tunnel”, which caused severe left ventricle (LV) dilatation, apart from (right ventricular outflow tract) RVOT obstruction. The condition necessitated a rare complex surgery that was performed successfully.

Dr Dilip said the boy Bala Kiswath of Srungavarapukota in Vizianagaram district got admitted at the Children’s Heart Institute, Andhra Hospitals, Vijayawada, on January 8, 2021. After checks, the operation was performed by a team of doctors on January 18.

The boy was transferred to cardiac intensive care after surgery. He remained on ventilator and respiratory support for five days. Though the boy had multiple problems, like pneumonia, hypertension, heart rhythm disturbances and other complications; they were effectively managed and the kid discharged in a healthy condition.

Dr. Dilip said the particular disease is very rare, affecting one in five lakh babies. Only 130 cases have been reported so far in the world. He said the child’s heart surgery was done under Aarogyasri, with financial support also being extended by Andhra Hospitals Mother and Child Foundation.

Dr. P. V. Rama Rao, chief of Children’s Services and director of Andhra Hospitals, said the operation turned successful “because of the team effort put in by our doctors and nurses”.

Dr. Ramesh, cardiac intensivist, Dr. Vikram Kudumula, paediatric cardiologist, Dr. Sreemannarayana, senior cardiologist, and Dr. Krishna Prasad, paediatric cardiac intensivist, were present at the media conference.