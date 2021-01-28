Nation Other News 28 Jan 2021 Rare heart surgery o ...
Nation, In Other News

Rare heart surgery on eight months’ boy under Aarogyasri successful

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 28, 2021, 12:50 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2021, 1:07 am IST
Though the boy had multiple problems, like pneumonia, hypertension, heart rhythm disturbances; they were effectively managed
Dr. Dilip said the particular disease is very rare, affecting one in five lakh babies. — Representational image
 Dr. Dilip said the particular disease is very rare, affecting one in five lakh babies. — Representational image

VIJAYAWADA: A rare heart surgery under Aarogyasri has been successfully performed at Vijayawada on an eight-month-old boy suffering from rare congenital heart disease.

Addressing media here on Wednesday, Andhra Hospitals cardiac surgeon Dr. Dilip said the boy was suffering from a very rare and complex heart disease known as “aorta-to-LV tunnel”, which caused severe left ventricle (LV) dilatation, apart from (right ventricular outflow tract) RVOT obstruction. The condition necessitated a rare complex surgery that was performed successfully.

 

Dr Dilip said the boy Bala Kiswath of Srungavarapukota in Vizianagaram district got admitted at the Children’s Heart Institute, Andhra Hospitals, Vijayawada, on January 8, 2021. After checks, the operation was performed by a team of doctors on January 18.

The boy was transferred to cardiac intensive care after surgery. He remained on ventilator and respiratory support for five days. Though the boy had multiple problems, like pneumonia, hypertension, heart rhythm disturbances and other complications; they were effectively managed and the kid discharged in a healthy condition.

 

Dr. Dilip said the particular disease is very rare, affecting one in five lakh babies. Only 130 cases have been reported so far in the world. He said the child’s heart surgery was done under Aarogyasri, with financial support also being extended by Andhra Hospitals Mother and Child Foundation.

Dr. P. V. Rama Rao, chief of Children’s Services and director of Andhra Hospitals, said the operation turned successful “because of the team effort put in by our doctors and nurses”.

Dr. Ramesh, cardiac intensivist, Dr. Vikram Kudumula, paediatric cardiologist, Dr. Sreemannarayana, senior cardiologist, and Dr. Krishna Prasad, paediatric cardiac intensivist, were present at the media conference.

 

...
Tags: rare heart surgery on 8-month-old baby, aarogyasri, andhra hospitals vijayawada, baby's heart had many problems, andhra hospitals mother and child foundation.
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The elections, held after 26 years, opened the doors for the ruling YSR Congress party to have three of its members get elected in the 15-member board. — DC Image

Stormy end to Bhuma family’s 26-year reign over Nandyal Dairy

To apply for the card, one needs a disability certificate, which spells the amount of disability one has. — Pixabay

Issue of Unique Disability Identity cards to disabled getting delayed

Colleges are feeling the heat also as rooms can no longer be offered on a sharing basis as physical distance is necessary. — DC Image.

Colleges set for reopening; students unable to get hostels on campuses

The sarpanches say that the government should have included instructions to the district collectors, or to the panchayat department or to the forest range officers to release the funds for a culling operation in a village. — Representational image

Sarpanches can order killing of wild animals attacking, damaging crops in villages



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Jammikunta CI bags President Award for saving two lives

File photo of Srujan Reddy getting down into the well to save lives of two persons. (By arrangement)

City teen inventor relishes date with Modi

In the future, the young innovator plans on starting his own company which would come up with more such devices and innovations. (Image credit : Facebook)

C’garh: Tricolur unfurled for the 1st time in Bastar village

Flag Hoisting at Bastar village

India in third position in scientific publications after China, US: DST

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Pixels)

National holidays still a dream of Chennai workmen

A file photo used for representational purposes only (Image source: Swapan Mahapatra/ PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham