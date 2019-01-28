search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rohit departs with India inching closer to win
 
Nation, In Other News

Amroha encounter: UP CM announces Rs 50 lakh ex gratia for kin of deceased constable

ANI
Published Jan 28, 2019, 9:44 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2019, 9:44 am IST
Harsh Chaudhary sustained bullet injury and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he died during the treatment.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
 Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced compensation of Rs 40 lakh to the wife and Rs 10 lakh for the parents of Uttar Pradesh Police constable Harsh Chaudhary who was killed in an encounter in Amroha on Sunday.

In addition, one government job for a family member has also been announced.

 

The deceased constable was a native of Hathras district. A state funeral would be accorded to him, police informed.

Anand Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order, said the encounter ensued when a police party went in search of a criminal at Bachhraon in Amroha district. When the police asked the history-sheeter to surrender he hurled fire at the police in which constable Harsh sustained bullet injury. He was immediately rushed to TMU hospital Moradabad where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

In the retaliatory fire, the criminal Shivavtar also sustained bullet injury and later succumbed at the same hospital.

“At about 7-8 in the evening on the basis of specific information the police team went to a tube-well located in Bachhraon area in search of a wanted criminal Shivavtar who has 19 criminal cases against him. When police asked him to surrender he fired on the police party in which one of our constables Harsh Chaudhary sustained bullet injury and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he died during the treatment,” said Kumar.

...
Tags: amroha encounter, yogi adityanath, harsh chaudhary, compensation
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

‘They are crossing the line, Congress must control their MLAs,’ Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said. (Photo: ANI)

‘Ready to step down’: Kumaraswamy on Cong MLAs hailing Siddaramaiah as CM

Nearly 1.7 lakh people, including 80,556 women, are eligible to vote. (Photo: PTI)

25 per cent voter turnout in first few hours of Jind bypoll

Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut had, few years back written to PM Modi, saying it was high time that NDA govt honoured Savarkar with Bharat Ratna so as to rectify the 'mistakes' of earlier govt which had 'deliberately neglected' him due to his staunch Hindutva views. (Photo: PTI)

Sena hits out at Modi govt for not honouring Savarkar with Bharat Ratna

Thousands of members from the Gujjar community participated in the ‘mahapanchayat,’ which was led by Colonel (retired) Kirori Singh Bainsla. (Photo: ANI)

Gujjar community demands 5 pc reservation in 11 days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rohit departs with India inching closer to win

A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal to win his 15th grand slam

The Serbian world number one dominated the Spanish second seed to win his 15th Grand Slam title in just 2hr 4min on Rod Laver Arena. (Photo: AFP)
 

Will Nokia have a surprise for us at MWC 2019?

A silhouette of a phone with a punch-hole camera in the display.
 

Apple AirPods 2 release date coming soon

AirPods 2 will come with support for Hey Siri.
 

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

Facebook said it is working on adding end-to-end encryption, which protects messages from being viewed by anyone except the participants in a conversation, to more of its messaging products, and considering ways to make it easier for users to connect across networks.
 

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

Article 33 of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation states that a personal data breach must be referred to the commissioner within 72 hours after becoming aware of it, and sets out the amount and type of information that must be supplied with the notification.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Republic Day: PM Modi pays tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti

An eternal flame burns at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, the memorial built at India Gate to commemorate the indomitable courage of all the armed forces personnel. (Photo:Twitter)

Tribal students in Kotagiri exposed to calligraphy

Tribal students getting training in calligraphy. (Photo: DC)

6 Chola era stone carvings found in Tiruvannamalai

One of the inscriptions found.

Breast cancer: No. 1 cancer among Indian women

The key to cancer prevention is a healthy lifestyle, which includes a good diet, adequate exercise, and saying no to tobacco, stress health experts.

Magazine defaming me to 'settle scores with father': NSA Ajit Doval's son

Apart from Ajit Doval's son Vivek Doval, two other witnesses are his friend and business partner. File Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham