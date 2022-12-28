President visits National Police Academy in Hyderabad

The President said it was time for the country to quickly move from the phase of empowering women to women taking the lead, following the example of Scandinavian countries. She said that if every woman stood up for the weaker ones among them, society will experience a great transformation. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu said police as the most visible organ of the government have to be partners in the progress of the country and transformation of society.

Addressing IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy on Tuesday, the President said: “Right from the beginning of your career, you will be in leadership positions. The quality of your leadership will determine the effectiveness and morale of the force led by you. It will also touch countless lives. As the leaders of your force, you have to keep in mind and demonstrate through action the five fundamental attributes of integrity, impartiality, courage, competence and sensitivity.”

She said that in the 75th year of Independence, the nation acknowledged the contribution of the police in sustaining and strengthening the world’s largest and most vibrant democracy.

The President said it was time for the country to quickly move from the phase of empowering women to women taking the lead, following the example of Scandinavian countries. She said that if every woman stood up for the weaker ones among them, society will experience a great transformation.