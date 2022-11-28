  
Smoke on Howrah Duronto; train halts after brake

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Nov 28, 2022, 12:01 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2022, 1:10 am IST
According to the South Western Railway, the coach of train 12246 experienced trouble shortly before it reached the station. (Representational Photo:PTI)
TIRUPATI: Passengers were scared for a while as a coach of the SMVB Terminal — Howrah Duronto Express suffered brake binding and thick smoke emanated from it due to friction of the brake block, near the Kuppam railway station in Chittoor district on Sunday. 

According to the South Western Railway, the coach of train 12246 experienced trouble shortly before it reached the station. The train was immediately halted. “The guard noticed the smoke and alerted the railway staff. The snag was rectified shortly and the train resumed the journey at 1.33pm. There was no injury or casualty to any passenger,” the railway stated.

In a video that went viral on social media, the passengers were seen bringing out their luggage even as the railway staff swiftly attended to the snag.

The railway stated, "As per the SOP, the train was stopped and checked by the train crew. It was found that there was a brake binding and the smoke was due to friction of the brake block.”

...
