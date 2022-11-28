  
Nation Other News 27 Nov 2022 Secretariats eyes an ...
Nation, In Other News

Secretariats eyes and ears of YSRC government: Botsa

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Nov 28, 2022, 12:33 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2022, 12:33 am IST
Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana. (Photo: Facebook@@BotchaBSN)
  Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana. (Photo: Facebook@@BotchaBSN)

VIJAYAWADA: Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana described village and ward secretariats as eyes and ears of the YSRC government that are taking governance and administration to doorsteps of the people.

He was addressing the Formation Day meeting of the AP Village and Ward Secretariat Employees Welfare Organisation at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Satyanarayana pointed out that the village/ward secretariat system of AP has been appreciated by the NITI Aayog. Following this, centre is looking to adopt the system across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, municipal administration minister Adimulapu Suresh appreciated the services being provided to people by employees of village and ward secretariats.

AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said state government providing 1.35 lakh jobs at one go in village and ward secretariats will become part of history. The entire credit goes to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he underlined.

Ministers Budi Muthyalanaidu and Jogi Ramesh, MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, government adviser (Employee Welfare) N. Chandrasekhar Reddy, and Navaratna committee vice chairman Narayana Murthy were among others who addressed the meeting.

Tags: education minister botsa satyanarayana, niti aayog, andhra pradesh formation day
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


