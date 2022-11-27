Officials remove encroachments on government land in Nizampet

A heavy earthmoving machine clears encroachment on about one acre of government land in Sy No 332 in Nizampet on Saturday. (Representative image/DC)

Hyderabad: Special teams comprising HMDA and Medchal-Ranga Reddy district revenue officials removed encroachments on about one acre in government land in Sy No 332 in Nizampet.

The land was part of 32 acres allotted to Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists MAC Housing Society which had paid cores of rupees and purchased the land from the government. Recently, the Supreme Court had cleared the journalists’ case and allowed them to develop the land and take up constructions.

A part of land in Sy No. 332 was allotted on a 15-year lease to Kakatiya Stone Crushers owned by one D. Narendra Babu.

However, following stringent environmental laws, the government cancelled leases for mining and stone crushing in residential areas. Narendra Babu encroached about one acre of the land in Sy No. 332 and raised unauthorised constructions.

The Telangana High Court asked the encroacher to inform the court how much time he needed to relocate the sheds he had built in government land before March 23, 2001. He ignored the court order and continued to remain in the encroachment. The officials on Saturday removed sheds and demolished walls.