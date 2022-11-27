  
Nation Other News 27 Nov 2022 Indian student in Ca ...
Nation, In Other News

Indian student in Canada dies after being struck and dragged by pickup truck

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 27, 2022, 4:19 pm IST
Updated Nov 27, 2022, 4:19 pm IST
Kartik Saini (By arrangement)
 Kartik Saini (By arrangement)

Toronto: A 20-year-old Indian student was killed after he was hit and dragged by a pickup truck while crossing a road on a cycle here, according to a media report.

Though the police have not yet identified the victim, news website cbc.ca in a report published on Friday quoted the victim's cousin Parveen Saini as saying that Kartik Saini came to Canada from India in August 2021.

Parveen Saini spoke from Karnal, Haryana, where their family is from, the report said.

The family is hoping that Kartik's body will be sent to India as soon as possible for proper burial, Parveen said.

Sheridan College has confirmed that Kartik was a student there, the report said.

“Our community is deeply saddened by the sudden death of Kartik. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, peers and professors,” the college said in an email on Friday.

According to police the fatal collision happened at the intersection of Yonge Street and St Clair Avenue at about 4:30 pm on Wednesday evening.

The cyclist died after being struck and dragged by a pickup truck in midtown, it said in a press release on Thursday.

Emergency services tried to free the cyclist and revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Constable Laura Brabant, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the investigation into the collision is on.

“The determination on whether charges are laid or not takes time as the investigators have to conduct a full investigation first,” Brabant said, adding, “This takes time and is not a rushed process.”

Meanwhile, a makeshift memorial has been set up at the scene of the collision.

A group called Advocacy For Respect For Cyclists is organising a ride in Kartik's honour on November 30.

Participants will meet at Matt Cohen Park at Bloor Street and Spadina Avenue. The ride will end with the placement of a ghost bike at the crash site.

...
Tags: non-resident indians, canada crime, toronto


Latest From Nation

Jailed AAP minister Sathyendar Jain (ANI)

Videos about jailed AAP minister being leaked by people close to Kejriwal: BJP

A human face petroglyph at Keezhkondi rock art site. (Representational image)

Pre-historic rock art in Aravali hills puts Rajasthan village on tourist map

Shashi Tharoor MP (PTI)

Not upset or angry with anyone in party: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

A weaver from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana Veldi Hariprasad Garu has sent me a self-woven logo of G20, PM said. (ANI)

PM gives shout-out to TS weaver for highlighting India's G20 meet



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Low pressure forms over Bay; cyclone likely

Another low pressure may develop over southwest Bay of Bengal around Nov 25 — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Nirav Modi loses appeal, UK HC rules suicide risk does not bar extradition to India

File photo of Nirav Modi. (Photo: PTI)

'India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country'

Union MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt addresses during the MET and HTS exhibition and conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a ceremony to lay the foundation stone & dedicate development works at Modhera village in Mehsana district, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

IRL organisers seek changes before second street race in Hyderabad

A stray dog can be seen running onto the track during the IRL's first round of races held at the Hyderabad Street Circuit at NTR Marg. (DC Image/R. Pavan)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->