34 Andhra Pradesh pilgrims in Varanasi rescued after boat mishap

KAKINADA: As many as 34 pilgrims from Nidadavole in East Godavari district visiting Varanasi had a miraculous escape when the boat they were travelling in started taking in water from the Ganges.

According to one of the pilgrims, kirana merchants of Nidadavole, along with their families, left for Varanasi on November 20 for performing rituals for the departed souls belonging to their families.

They all hired a boat on Saturday morning and reached the middle of the river for the rituals. But water started seeping into the boat and sensing danger, pilgrims started jumping into the River Ganges.

However, local swimmers and various boat drivers swung into action and rescued all the pilgrims. Two of the AP pilgrims had to be admitted to the Divisional Hospital at Kabir Choura in Varanasi.

Dasaswamedha Ghat sub-inspector Saket Patel said the incident happened around 7 a.m. and all the pilgrims from AP are safe.

One of the pilgrims, Srinivasa Gupta, told this reporter over phone that it was a very major accident caused due to overloading of the boat. Fortunately, they got rescued by local swimmers. He said they have commenced their return journey on Saturday night.