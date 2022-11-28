15 Gurukul students fall ill after worms in lunch

On many occasions worms and stones were found in the food. (Photo: ANI)

WARANGAL: Fifteen students from the Gurukul minority residential school in Punnela village of Wardhannapet mandal fell ill after having their lunch in which there were worms.

Soon after their lunch, three students immediately fainted while 12 students started vomitting and suffered motions. The hostel staff kept aside the food served freshly cooked food to other students.

The hostel staff, instead of shifting the students to hospital fearing action from higher authorities, gave ORS packets to students and tried to cover up the incident that occurred on Saturday.

Meanwhile, students alleged that the food was being cooked in unhygienic conditions and using water that was meant to wash utensils. On many occasions worms and stones were found in the food. Although this was taken to the notice of the school management, there has been improvement, students said.

After learning about the incident, parents rushed to the school and slammed the hostel staff and school management for the kind of food being served. They vented their ire at the hostel staff for not shifting the children to hospital.

Parents were assured of quality food hereafter. They were advised against making an issue of the food poisoning incident.

However, after learning about the incident, officials from the minorities corporation, vigilance and intelligence departments visited the school and conducted an inquiry.