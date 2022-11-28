  
Nation Other News 27 Nov 2022 15 Gurukul students ...
Nation, In Other News

15 Gurukul students fall ill after worms in lunch

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Nov 28, 2022, 12:14 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2022, 1:07 am IST
On many occasions worms and stones were found in the food. (Photo: ANI)
 On many occasions worms and stones were found in the food. (Photo: ANI)

WARANGAL: Fifteen students from the Gurukul minority residential school in Punnela village of Wardhannapet mandal fell ill after having their lunch in which there were worms.

Soon after their lunch, three students immediately fainted while 12 students started vomitting and suffered motions. The hostel staff kept aside the food served freshly cooked food to other students.

The hostel staff, instead of shifting the students to hospital fearing action from higher authorities, gave ORS packets to students and tried to cover up the incident that occurred on Saturday.

Meanwhile, students alleged that the food was being cooked in unhygienic conditions and using water that was meant to wash utensils. On many occasions worms and stones were found in the food. Although this was taken to the notice of the school management, there has been improvement, students said.

After learning about the incident, parents rushed to the school and slammed the hostel staff and school management for the kind of food being served. They vented their ire at the hostel staff for not shifting the children to hospital.

Parents were assured of quality food hereafter. They were advised against making an issue of the food poisoning incident.

However, after learning about the incident, officials from the minorities corporation, vigilance and intelligence departments visited the school and conducted an inquiry.

...
Tags: warangal news, gurukul, students fall ill
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

HC issues notices to TS over bad quality of midday meals
Andhra Pradesh Govt owes Rs.12.28 crore to midday meal agencies

Latest From Nation

A weaver from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana Veldi Hariprasad Garu has sent me a self-woven logo of G20, PM said. (ANI)

PM's praise for weaver Hari makes Sircilla proud

The boy, has been undergoing blood transfusions at the same location since he was seven-months-old. Records indicate that blood from 53 people was used in transfusions for the boy. (Representative photo/ DC)

Boy suffering from thalassemia infected with HIV during blood transfusion

A railway keyman rescued a 27-year-old woman, who was about to end her life by suicide. (Representational Photo: DC)

Railway keyman rescues housewife, her daughters on the verge of committing suicide

Hectic preparations are underway for Pran Pratisha Mahotsav of 5 Jain Gods at 206 years old Dadawadi Karwan Jain Mandir. (Photo by arrangement)

Pratishta Mahotsav begins on a grand note



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Low pressure forms over Bay; cyclone likely

Another low pressure may develop over southwest Bay of Bengal around Nov 25 — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Nirav Modi loses appeal, UK HC rules suicide risk does not bar extradition to India

File photo of Nirav Modi. (Photo: PTI)

'India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country'

Union MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt addresses during the MET and HTS exhibition and conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a ceremony to lay the foundation stone & dedicate development works at Modhera village in Mehsana district, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

IRL organisers seek changes before second street race in Hyderabad

A stray dog can be seen running onto the track during the IRL's first round of races held at the Hyderabad Street Circuit at NTR Marg. (DC Image/R. Pavan)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->