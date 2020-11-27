Rain likely in parts of Hyderabad today

Dark clouds hover around Tank Bund in Hyderabad in view of cyclone nivar. temperatures in the city came down in view of the cyclone. (DC Image:SSR)

Hyderabad: The city will experience light rains at isolated places on Friday, under the influence of Cyclone Nivar, say meteorologists.

Going by the records of Telangana State Development Planning Society, light rainfall was recorded, especially along the northern and eastern corridors. Places like Moula Ali, Alwal, Monda Market, among others, received close to 23 mm of rainfall in the wee hours of Friday. The maximum temperature too dropped by three notches below normal to 25.7 degrees Celsius.

However, the minimum temperature recorded was 19.5 degree Celsius, three above normal.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Mahesh Palawat, a meteorologist with Skymet, said “There are chances of light rainfall on Friday. But, these rains would remain locked to the south-eastern regions of Telangana.”

For the winter, he said that the state would witness a drop in the temperatures this year, unlike last year.

“In the coming days there will be winds from the north-eastern direction, which would be cold in nature blowing over the state,” he added.