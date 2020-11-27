The Indian Premier League 2020

Modi to arrive in Hyderabad to review status of Covaxin

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S A ISHAQUI
Published Nov 27, 2020, 9:30 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2020, 9:36 am IST
Modi is visiting Hyderabad as a part of his three-city tour including Ahmedabad and Pune, to take stock of Covid-19 vaccine development work
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Hyderabad on Saturday to review the status of India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine — Covaxin — being developed by the city-based Bharat Biotech.

According to sources, the Prime Minister is visiting Hyderabad as a part of his three-city tour, which includes Ahmedabad and Pune, to take stock of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccine development work in the country.

 

Prior to arriving in Hyderabad, Modi will visit the facilities of Zydus Cadila in Ahmedabad, where ZyCoV-D is being developed, and Serum Institute of India in Pune where the vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca-Oxford would be manufactured. All the three vaccine candidates are currently undergoing Phase-3 clinical trials.

According to the Cyberabad Police, the Prime Minister will arrive in the city at Hakimpet Air Force Station airport on Saturday afternoon and will head straight to Bharat Biotech facility at Genome Valley on the outskirts of the city. Modi is expected to spend an hour at the company’s facility to understand the vaccine development.

 

While there is speculation about Modi campaigning on behalf of the BJP for the GHMC elections, police authorities said the Saturday visit will not include any political activity by the Prime Minister.

 

Tags: modi arrival in hyderabad, modi take stock of covid vaccine development, modi three-city tour, pm bharat biotech facility
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


