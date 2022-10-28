Relief for commuters as road over Picket nala to reopen today

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav will inaugurate the bridge built over the nala under Strategic Nala Development Programme works (Photo:DC)

HYDERABAD: Commuters will get some relief on Friday with the opening of the blocked stretch of Sardar Patel road, a vital part of the the road to the IT zone, after six months.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav will inaugurate the bridge built over the nala under Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works.

A stretch between Paradise and Rasoolpura Metro stations was blocked for six months for the work and motorists had to take a diversion through Sindhi Colony, where traffic congestion would occur daily.

Many colonies in Begumpet were inundated during the monsoon in 2020 due to obstruction on Picket Nala at the road crossing near Karachi Bakery on Sardar Patel Road. The bridge has been built at a cost of Rs 10 crore. It will provide relief to flood-prone areas within the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB)/

Around 8,000 households in 100 SCB colonies will be benefited, including the areas of Anna Nagar Basti, Rasoolpura, BHEL Colony, ICRISAT Colony, Saujanya Colony and Bowenpally.