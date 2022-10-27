Minister Nirmala in AP on two-day visit

Vijayawada: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman is on a two-day visit of AP from Wednesday to take part in several programmes.

The minister arrived at Vijayawada Airport in the evening and was welcomed by BJP senior leaders.

On Thursday morning, she will visit Machipuri village of Veeravasaram mandal in West Godavari. There, at 11am, she will inspect the ‘rapid sand filter’ of the drinking water scheme. She will proceed to Narasapuram from Machipuri.

The minister will arrive at her adopted village Pedamynavani Lanka at 1.30pm and visit the digital community centre and will inaugurate the Anti Erosion Embankment and Skill Development Project. She will later proceed to Kakinada by road.

On Friday, at 9.30am, Nirmala Sitaraman will inaugurate the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade campus on JNTU Kakinada campus.

Later, she will proceed to Visakhapatnam by road and take part in the ‘NTR memorial lecture’ in Gitam university auditorium at 4pm.