1,541 motorists fined for driving without number plate

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Traffic Police has slapped a fine of `4.21 lakh on as many as 1,541 individuals in two days for driving without registration number plate and with broken or improper ones.

After realising that the commuters were still using vehicles with improper or no number plates to avoid traffic challans, the special drive was organised on Tuesday and Wednesday, said the Traffic DCP, D. Srinivas. “Two vehicles were handed over to the RTA authorities. After a verification, the fines were imposed on violators. The vehicles will be released after registration number plates are fixed,” the official said.