LJP govt will investigate JDU-led government's corruption: Chirag Paswan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Oct 27, 2020, 2:12 pm IST
Updated Oct 28, 2020, 2:50 am IST
LJP govt will investigate corruption and send Nitish Kumar to jail if found guilty, says Chirag Paswan
Chirag Paswan
 Chirag Paswan

LJP Chief Chirag Paswan has created a flutter in Bihar politics by alleging a major scam in state government’s ‘Saat Nischay’ (seven resolves) scheme and promised to send all those who are found guilty to jail including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar if his party is elected to power.

He also targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s pet project liquor prohibition by calling it a breeding ground for mafias and corruption in the state.

 

“How is it possible that he (Nitish Kumar) is not aware of the corruption and scam taking place in the state? There will be a probe and those who are found responsible will go to jail, no matter who the person is. I am not saying this but people in the state feel that Nitish Kumar is also involved and all these things will come out in the probe.”, LJP Chief Chirag Paswan said.

Continuing his attack on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar he said that, “Bihar has also become a breeding ground for mafias and smugglers after liquor probation was imposed. Why there has been no investigation into these irregularities. Powerful people have easy access to liquor and even people can get it home delivered”.

 

He also later tweeted, “Nitish free Bihar and Nitish Mukt Bihar”. These statements from Chirag Paswan have come just two days ahead of the first phase of polling in Bihar.

Chirag Paswan who broke away from the NDA citing ideological differences with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced 42 candidates against JD(U) and NDA partner Hindustani Awam Morcha in the first phase of polls.

His party LJP is contesting 143 out of 243 seats in Bihar. On many seats, he has fielded candidates against the JD(U).

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also lashed out at the Centre for rising vegetable prices in the country. While flashing garland of onions outside his residence on Monday he said, “The common man is suffering due to price rise, corruption and unemployment. There is no work available for youths. We will give this garland of onions to them ( BJP)”, Tejashwi Yadav said.

 

Amid high pitched statements by political leaders the campaigning for the first phase of polling came to an end on Monday. Top political leaders including BJP Chief JP Nadda, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and LJP Chief Chirag Paswan were seen making efforts to woo voters.

71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in Bihar will vote on October 28. The second and third phase of polling will take place on November 3 and 7 and results will be declared on November 10.

...
Tags: chirag paswan, bihar chief minister nitish kumar, corruption case
Location: India, Bihar


