  
Nation Other News 27 Sep 2022 VANPIC gets major re ...
Nation, In Other News

VANPIC gets major relief from High Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Sep 27, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
While directing release of the attached properties, the bench mentioned jurisdictional errors by the ED during the provisional attachments. The bench said that the basic requirements for attachment were absent. It would be illegal, null and void, being without jurisdiction. — DC Image
 While directing release of the attached properties, the bench mentioned jurisdictional errors by the ED during the provisional attachments. The bench said that the basic requirements for attachment were absent. It would be illegal, null and void, being without jurisdiction. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Vanpic Ports Pvt. Ltd. and Vanpic Projects Pvt. Ltd., accused in the alleged quid pro quo cases related to AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and whose properties were being seized by investigating agencies, received a major relief from the Telangana High Court on Tuesday.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Surapelli Nanda, directed Enforcement Directorate (ED) to release 561.1996 acres of land in Prakasam district, which belongs Vanpic Ports Pvt Ltd and  855.7130 acres of land in Prakasam and Guntur districts belonging to Vanpic Projects Ltd that have been attached. Vanpic stands for Vadarevu and Nizampatnam Industrial Corridor

The division bench issued the orders in civil miscellaneous second appeals filed by the firms. They had challenged the provisional attachments by the ED, which was upheld by the appellate tribunal for Prevention of Money Laundering Act in New Delhi.

On the basis of the CBI charge sheet in relation to the Jagan Mohan Reddy cases, the ED in 2014 had provisionally attached  1,416.91 acres of patta land forming part of the Vanpic Project. Thereafter, the adjudicating authority of ED confirmed the provisional attachment.

Aggrieved by the same, Vanpic Ports Ltd and Projects Ltd  preferred separate appeals under Section 26 of PMLA before the appellate tribunal.

While the appeal was being heard, the ED in 2017 provisionally attached 11,804.78 acres of assigned lands forming part of the Vanpic Project and in which both the Vanpic Ports Pvt Ltd and Vanpic Projects Private Limited have interest.

During the pendency of appeal against the provisional attachment  whereby 1416.91 acres of patta land was attached and ED took over physical possession of the entire 13,221.69 acres of land, including 11,804.78 acres.

Vanpic Ports Private Limited is a special purpose vehicle for implementation of Vodarevu and Nizampatnam ports and industrial corridor project, also known as the Vanpic project. It is a government to government project conceptualised by virtue of an arrangement between the then government of undivided Andhra Pradesh and the government of Ras al Khaimah, one of the emirates of the United Arab Emirates.

While directing release of the attached properties, the bench mentioned jurisdictional errors by the ED during the provisional attachments. The bench said that the basic requirements for attachment were absent. It would be illegal, null and void, being without jurisdiction.

The High Court also faulted the appellate tribunal for relegating the firms to the forum of special court to seek de-attachment after itself observing that the trial before the Special Court, if conducted, may take a number of years.

...
Tags: vanpic case, release vanpic attached properties, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, vanpic projects, vanpic ports pvt ltd
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches GIS Web Portal for Visit Andhra Pradesh 2023 campaign at his camp office on Tuesday, Department of Tourism and Culture Special Chief Secretary Dr. Rajat Bhargava is also seen. — By Arrangement

‘Visit AP 2023’ campaign to attract tourists to state

Jagan formally handed silk vastrams over to the chief priest inside the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)

Jagan offers silk vastrams at Tirumala

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy offers Tulabharam at Srivari temple in Tirumala during his visit to the temple as the annual Brahmotsavams commence on Tuesday. — By Arrangement

TD leaders arrested for staging protests ahead of CM's visit to Tirupati

Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar. (Photo:@TelanganaCS)

Centre's 'bifurcation talks' with TS, AP end inconclusive



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Modi conveys heartfelt condolences to Abe's widow on tragic loss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the State Funeral Ceremony of the former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad-based startup finally turns calculator "smart"

Four entrepreneurs who founded this startup designed the world's first smart calculator device Tohands Smart Calculator. (Photo BY Arrangement)

Telangana govt open to milling from other states

Representational PTI image.

Twitter says 50-60 % of tweets asked by govt to be blocked are "innocuous"

Twitter had challenged the orders on grounds of violation of freedom of speech and the authorities not issuing notice to the alleged violators before asking Twitter to take down content. (Representational Image)

Indian Navy to get new Naval Ensign

The current Indian Navy flag is white with a horizontal and vertical red stripes intersecting at the centre (depicting Cross of St George). The emblem of India is superimposed on the intersection, and the National Flag is in the upper canton next to the staff. (By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->