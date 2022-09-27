  
Stage set for nine-day Srivari Brahmotsavams in Tirumala, TTD expects huge footfall

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Sep 27, 2022, 1:08 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2022, 7:34 am IST
A view of the hill temple of Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, dazzling with serial-lights all over and flowers, on the eve of the annual Brahmotsavams. (DC)
 A view of the hill temple of Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, dazzling with serial-lights all over and flowers, on the eve of the annual Brahmotsavams. (DC)

TIRUPATI: The stage is set for the Salakatla Brahmotsavam of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, observed with full public participation after a gap of two years, at the sacred hill town of Tirumala from Tuesday till October 5.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made elaborate arrangements to ensure that devotees have a hassle-free darshan of the presiding deity at the Tirumala temple and also the vahana sevas during the nine-day celestial event.

The 23,000 strong workforces of TTD, led by its EO, Dharma Reddy, is leading the efforts to make the brahmotsavams a big event. As many as 7,000 members of the security forces including 4,400 policemen, 1,100 TTD vigilance and security personnel, 460 SPFs, 1000 NCCs and AP Octopus have been deployed to provide security and assistance to the people at the nine-day event.

Dharma Reddy said top priority would be given to common devotees. All privileged darshans including the VIP break have been cancelled until further notice.

"Henceforth, only Sarva darshan (free) will be allowed on a 24x7 basis and no recommendation letters would be accepted during the nine days. Privilege darshan would be given to only those who fall under protocol," he said.

Since the TTD is anticipating footfalls in lakhs, all its departments would make extra efforts in fulfilling the needs of common devotees, like accommodation, annaprasadam, maintaining buffer stock of laddus, transport arrangements, tonsuring, uninterrupted power supply, hygienic condition and health initiatives etc.

"We kept a buffer stock of 9 lakh laddus and the daily production of laddus has been enhanced to 5 lakh a day. Around 6,000 rooms, three amenities' complexes and 10 German sheds were kept ready for accommodation needs. Besides the existing strength, 5,000 additional sanitation workers are being deployed to maintain hygiene conditions," the EO said. 

Explaining about the emergency health initiatives, the EO said the Aswini and Apollo clinics in Tirumala are fully equipped and the TTD has temporarily arranged six dispensaries, 12 primary health centres and one mobile clinic. Twelve ambulances will be in service in Tirumala. Cardio checking will be continuously done at Srivari Mettu and Alipiri footpaths.

Since the Garuda Seva is falling on the day of Purattasi Saturday, considered to be the most- auspicious especially for Tamil devotees, special arrangements are being made for them. Cultural troupes from eight states will perform in the four mada streets during the 9-day festival.

