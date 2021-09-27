Nation Other News 27 Sep 2021 Pakistan resumes LoC ...
Nation, In Other News

Pakistan resumes LoC firing for first time since February

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 27, 2021, 10:14 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2021, 10:14 am IST
However, a Srinagar-based defence spokesperson said he had no knowledge of any ceasefire violation on the LoC
Pakistan too is silent on the reported incident. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 Pakistan too is silent on the reported incident. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Srinagar: India and Pakistan troops are reported to have exchanged fire briefly along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jam-mu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

This is the first violation along the Kashmir Valley section of the de facto border since February this year when India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt. Gen. Paramjit Singh San-gha and his Pakistani counterpart Major General Nau-man Zakaria had agreed that the two armies will observe a ceasefire along the borders in Kashmir.

 

Indian Army sources said that Pakistani troops fired a rocket-propelled grenade launchers (RPGL), 60 mm mortar shells, PIKA and heavy machine guns on Indian positions.

“The firing started at around 7.15 am and continued for about 10 minutes but without causing any loss of life or damage,” the sources said. They added that the Indian Army “responded in equivalent measure”. However, a Srinagar-based defence spokesperson said he had no knowledge of any ceasefire violation on the LoC.

Pakistan too is silent on the reported incident.

 

Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army's Srinagar-based 15 Corps or Chinar Corps, had earlier this week said that there has been no major ceasefire violation along the LoC after the renewal of the November 2003 ceasefire agreement with Pakistan in February.

“As far as the ceasefire violations, there have been none. At least in the Kashmir Valley, there have been zero (such occurrences)”, he had said, adding “Yet we’re fully prepared for ceasefire violations. If anything happens, we’re all set to respond appropriately. But frankly speaking, there has been no instigation from across the border (since last week of February)”.

 

The Indian Army had, however, after killing three ‘infiltrators’ in LoC’s Uri sector on Thursday, alleged, “There has been a spurt in infiltration activities in the recent past and the present infiltration bid comes close on the heels of a similar attempt in the Uri sector a few days back. It is difficult to believe that the infiltration by such a heavily armed group, can take place without the connivance of local Pakistan military commanders.”

It had added, “Current violence levels in the Kashmir Valley are low. The infiltration bid indicates Pakistan’s desperate attempt to sustain cross border terrorism and bring in weapons to orchestrate violent incidents in the Valley.”

 

The reported ceasefire violation in Teetwal comes a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, while speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said, “Last February, we reaffirmed the 2003 ceasefire understanding along the Line of Control. The hope was that it would lead to a rethink of the strategy in New Delhi. Sadly, the BJP government has intensified repression in Kashmir and continues to vitiate the environment by these barbaric acts.”

...
Tags: ceasefire at loc
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Horoscope 27 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A health worker keeps the record of used vials of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a corporation health camp in Kolkata. (Photo: AFP)

India adds 26,041 new Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 191 days

Telangana Chief Minister KCR at the high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Chief Ministers of 10 Naxal-hit states at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Sunday, 26 Sep 2021. (DC photo)

Share intel well to fight Naxals, KCR tells Amit Shah in meet

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Yogi Adityanath tweaks caste formula ahead of polls

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy will participate in bandh at Uppal crossroads. (DC File Image)

Congress to lead 'Bharat Bandh' today in Telangana, tight security arrangements made



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

'All about Alcohol': Goa's new museum is dedicated to feni

The museum displays various antiques that were used to manufacture feni in earlier times. (Photo: Instagram/@alcoholmuseum)

SP workers 'purify' places visited by UP CM Adityanath in Sambhal

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI/File)

Didi tries to woo industrialists with investments

Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

Bihar MLA on train in undergarments scandalises co-passengers

The video shows Mandal engaged in a spat with some fellow passengers who were objecting to his

Jammu traders not happy with policies, Reliance stores

The latest to throw its weight behind the JCCI is the National Conference (NC). (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->