Seven die as car taking pregnant woman to hospital crashes into parked truck

DECCAN CHRONICLE | M B GIRISH
Published Sep 27, 2020, 6:41 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2020, 6:41 pm IST
High-speed impact on highway kills occupants on the spot
Seven people died in the accident 12 km from Kalaburagi. (Representational image).
Kalaburagi: In a horrific accident before dawn on Sunday, seven persons including a pregnant woman died on the spot after a car in which they were travelling collided with a truck parked by the roadside near Savalagi, about 12 km from Kalaburagi.

Another person travelling with them was seriously injured and is being treated in hospital.

 

Police gave the names of the deceased as Irfana Begum (25), Rubiya Begum (50), Abeda Bi Begum (50), Jayachunabi (60), Muneer (28), Mohammed Ali (38) and Shaukat Ali (29).They all belong to Aland locality in Kalaburagi.

The accident occurred when they were going to a maternity hospital to admit pregnant Irfana Begum who was then in labour.  

Police said the car was being driven at high speed and the driver did not notice the stationary truck. The car crashed into the truck from behind and the seven victims died on the spot.

Tags: gulbarga, kalaburagi car crash
Location: India, Karnataka, Gulbarga


