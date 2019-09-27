Nation Other News 27 Sep 2019 Hyderabad: Rain brin ...
Hyderabad: Rain brings muck, filth home

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | T S S SIDDHARTH
Published Sep 27, 2019, 12:50 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2019, 1:14 am IST
City gets into clean-up mode; Met predicts rain for 24 hours.
Mitalinagar at Jillelaguda remains flooded for the second day after heavy downpour in the last three days. (Photo: P. Surendra)
Hyderabad: After two days of torrential rainfall, the city is now busy cleaning up the muck and filth huge flooding by rainwater has brought to its doorsteps. Over the last two days, humungous amounts of silt, mud and construction debris, which were dumped earlier on to roadsides, have made its way over onto to the middle of the roads.

A senior official from the sanitation department said that most of the waste that was cleaned up was mud and sand that swept up to the roadsides. He said that the rainwater could have brought the mud along with it.

 

Making matters worse was the fact they were plastic bags and cups clogging up the drains of the Panjagutta flyover, which made way for the creation of an impromptu swimming pool of sorts, not that any Hyderabadi would be too eager to swim in rainwater accumulated on a road.

“Workers of the monsoon teams cleared the Panjagutta flyover. There is no water on the flyover now. But on inquiry, we learnt that a lot of the water was stopped from entering the vents due to plastic and paper waste,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Met department said the city would continue to witness sparse amounts of rainfall for the next 24 hours.

