TS lags behind in nutrition parameters: Survey

HYDERABAD: Telangana fares poorly in several nutrition-related parameters for children as well as adults, with the state being the lowest among the southern states in several categories as per data from the National Family & Health Survey-5 (NFHS).

Ahead of World Nutrition Week which is observed from September 1 to 7, experts say the main reason for nutritional deficiencies among the people in

Telangana is their diet and the lack of awareness.

For example, the prevalence of anaemia in children within the 6 months to 59

months age group is 70 per cent in the state, and is the highest among

southern states. The prevalence of anaemia in women is 57.6 per cent, the

second highest after AP (58.8 per cent).

The number of children who receive a minimum acceptable diet, which means

they receive breast milk as per the norms, have minimum dietary diversity

and meal frequency, is the joint lowest (with AP) at only nine per cent.

Director grade scientist at National Institute of Nutrition Dr A. Lakshmaiah

said the unfavourable parameters were not due to backwardness or poverty,

but due to nutrition illiteracy. He said major portions of most meals were

rice and there was a lack of dietary diversity.

“Another reason for anaemia prevalence may be consumption of some foods

having anti nutrients which prevent absorption of iron. For example, in

rural areas, some people consume tamarind every day, which can inhibit iron

absorption,” he said.

Dr Lakshmaiah said the Telangana government was taking initiatives in this

regard by providing KCR nutrition kits to pregnant and lactating women at

anganwadi centres and Balamrutham (a weaning food prepared with wheat, chana dal, milk powder, oil and sugar) to infants.

Head of department of nutrition at Gleneagles Global Hospitals Dr Atluri

Naga Malleshwari said being mainly rice eaters, the use of millets was on

the lower side in Telangana. “Due to this, we are getting deficient in

micronutrients and proteins. I think we have moved away from traditional

eating patterns, which used to have lots of millets and whole cereals which

are rich in fibre and iron. But nowadays we have moved to rice. There is

little awareness coming in but it will take quite some time,” Dr Malleshwari

said.

She added that obesity in Hyderabad was among the highest in south Indian

cities due to faulty eating habits. “We are famous for our high fat food,

our biryanis and kada chammach chai. We have our own traditional ways of

eating, but we have to fight them,” she said.