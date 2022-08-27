  
TS lags behind in nutrition parameters: Survey

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Aug 27, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2022, 1:59 am IST
HYDERABAD: Telangana fares poorly in several nutrition-related parameters for children as well as adults, with the state being the lowest among the southern states in several categories as per data from the National Family & Health Survey-5 (NFHS).

Ahead of World Nutrition Week which is observed from September 1 to 7, experts say the main reason for nutritional deficiencies among the people in
Telangana is their diet and the lack of awareness.

For example, the prevalence of anaemia in children within the 6 months to 59
months age group is 70 per cent in the state, and is the highest among
southern states. The prevalence of anaemia in women is 57.6 per cent, the
second highest after AP (58.8 per cent).

The number of children who receive a minimum acceptable diet, which means
they receive breast milk as per the norms, have minimum dietary diversity
and meal frequency, is the joint lowest (with AP) at only nine per cent.

Director grade scientist at National Institute of Nutrition Dr A. Lakshmaiah
said the unfavourable parameters were not due to backwardness or poverty,
but due to nutrition illiteracy. He said major portions of most meals were
rice and there was a lack of dietary diversity.

“Another reason for anaemia prevalence may be consumption of some foods
having anti nutrients which prevent absorption of iron. For example, in
rural areas, some people consume tamarind every day, which can inhibit iron
absorption,” he said.

Dr Lakshmaiah said the Telangana government was taking initiatives in this
regard by providing KCR nutrition kits to pregnant and lactating women at
anganwadi centres and Balamrutham (a weaning food prepared with wheat, chana dal, milk powder, oil and sugar) to infants.

Head of department of nutrition at Gleneagles Global Hospitals Dr Atluri
Naga Malleshwari said being mainly rice eaters, the use of millets was on
the lower side in Telangana. “Due to this, we are getting deficient in
micronutrients and proteins. I think we have moved away from traditional
eating patterns, which used to have lots of millets and whole cereals which
are rich in fibre and iron. But nowadays we have moved to rice. There is
little awareness coming in but it will take quite some time,” Dr Malleshwari
said.

She added that obesity in Hyderabad was among the highest in south Indian
cities due to faulty eating habits. “We are famous for our high fat food,
our biryanis and kada chammach chai. We have our own traditional ways of
eating, but we have to fight them,” she said.

