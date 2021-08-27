Nation Other News 27 Aug 2021 School managements t ...
Nation, In Other News

School managements turn teachers into fee collection agents in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P. SUBRAMANYAM
Published Aug 27, 2021, 12:31 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2021, 12:31 am IST
Teachers have been forced to reach out to parents for collection of fee dues of the last year and this year as well
Teachers say that, in some cases, their salaries are being put on hold and they are told there will be no salary hike if they failed to complete the set targets as collection agents. (Representational Image: PTI)
 Teachers say that, in some cases, their salaries are being put on hold and they are told there will be no salary hike if they failed to complete the set targets as collection agents. (Representational Image: PTI)

TIRUPATI: A thirty-four-year-old teacher, who taught at a private school for five years and holds an MA-B.Ed, worked as a daily wage labourer in the rural areas here for the past several months. He rejoined the school after classes resumed on August 16.

His colleague, who drove a taxi during this time for a livelihood, also rejoined the same school now. Their fate hasn’t changed a bit, though. They are now being sent out to meet parents and force them pay the fee dues of the students. Most of the budget schools are barely managing to collect fees from their students, and teachers are forced to act more like collection agents than as educators.

 

Many, who had been working in private schools, junior colleges and even professional colleges, have been forced to reach out to parents for collection of fee dues of the last year and this year as well. They are facing an uphill task in convincing parents to get the pending dues paid.

“The harsh economic climate has led to more parents defaulting on payment of their children's school fees last year. Even in the second year of the pandemic, we are struggling to collect fees from parents. As a result, our debt to banks increased exponentially and we have no option but to pursue the parents’ unsettled payments. We are sending our teachers to make the
parents pay the fees dues,” said the principal at a private school in
Tirupati.

 

Teachers say that, in some cases, their salaries are being put on hold and
they are told there will be no salary hike if they failed to complete the
set targets as collection agents.

“The target fixed for each teacher is to convince 10 parents and this target
should be completed by the end of August. However, some teachers could not convince even one parent so far. They are advised to collect fee dues from at least five parents by August 25, failing which their salaries will be
kept on hold,” read a circular of a private school.

 

Teachers say most schools who had collected fees until April this year are
also using the same strategy as an excuse to not pay up. “Managements also
asked us to collect the fees for this academic year too, failing which they
would cut/delay our salaries. We request the government to act against such
schools,” said a teacher who works at a private school in the AIR by-pass
road area.

...
Tags: school teachers, fee collection, fee dues, school managements
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Ranganadha Raju instructed that district officers should visit layouts and motivate the beneficiaries to complete houses and told them to concentrate on providing water and electricity facilities in the colonies. (Twitter)

Ground Pedalandariki Illu houses by Sept-end: Minister

Private school managements said some parents were threatening to take a 'drop year' especially for children in the primary section. — Representational image/DC

Parents not willing to send children to schools

The court sharply criticised the government for the four-and-a-half year delay in the high-power committee, constituted in 2016 to examine the relevance of GO 111, filing its report. — DC file photo

Sept deadline fixed for delineation of non-catchment areas from purview of GO 111

The government had provided a facility of paying stamp duty fee through CFMS AP State Portal for document registrations. Dhiraj started paying small amount challans and used to switch them to original-amount challans by making changes to the challans via photoshop application. — Representational image/DC

Stamp vendor arrested in fake challans scam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Interstate river water disputes: Karnataka CM holds meeting with legal team

Visuals from the meeting. (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)

ISRO to take cooperation with European, Israeli space agencies to higher orbit

Dr. K Sivan in a virtual meeting with Dr. Josef Aschbacher, Director General, European Space Agency. (Photo: Twitter/@isro)

Mission Evacuation!

Perrala Haji Vali (Left) and Nakka Manmadha Rao (Right)

Feel like losing a lion, CJI on Nariman’s retirement

Saying Justice Nariman was a “lion who guarded the judicial institution”, Chief Justice Ramana hailed him for his “erudition, clarity of thought and scholarly approach”. — PTI

Giant sea waves swallow centuries-old temple in Odisha's Kendrapara district

Locals would perceive the shrine as the
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->