4-week time given to complete conservation plan of Ramappa temple

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, directed the secretary, ministry of archeology and museums, New Delhi, superintending archeologist, Hyderabad, director of archeology and museums, Telangana and the director, department of heritage, Hyderabad, to file their respective status reports on the timebound efforts made by them for completing the conservation and management plan as prescribed by the World Heritage Committee declaring Ramappa temple as UNESCO World Heritage Site. It gave them a time of four weeks.

The bench directed them to place on record the decisions taken regarding Ramappa temple, indicating the manner in which the recommendations made by the global panel are to be implemented by the Union and state governments.

The court directed the civic authorities to ensure that proper infrastructure is in place and to demarcate the lands as construction and non-construction zones without endangering the ecological system in the temple vicinity.

Chief Justice Kohli cautioned the state government to be vigilant against the escalating land rates in and around Ramappa temple following its global tag.

‘Land rates will escalate and people will scramble to purchase lands legally or illegally. There will be a spurt in tourists and they should not be put to any inconvenience’, the CJ observed before adjourning the case to September 29.