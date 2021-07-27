Nation Other News 27 Jul 2021 Telangana minister K ...
Telangana minister KTR's timely help saves two injured youth in Hyderabad

ANI
Published Jul 27, 2021, 3:10 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2021, 3:10 pm IST
Rao saved the lives of two youngsters who were lying injured on Siddipet Bypass road in Hyderabad on July 26
The Minister was on his way to Hyderabad from Sircilla. (Photo: File/Twitter/@trspartyonline)
Hyderabad: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, KT Rama Rao saved the lives of two youngsters who were lying injured on Siddipet Bypass road in Hyderabad on July 26.

The Minister was on his way to Hyderabad from Sircilla when he saw two youth lying on the road, bleeding.

 

The youth were traveling on their bike which accidentally hit a divider.

The Minister helped shift the victims in his personal vehicle and sent them to the nearest hospital.

Tags: kt rama rao, ktr
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


