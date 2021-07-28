Andhra Pradesh is country’s second largest coffee exporter

On an average, 3100 MT of mainly Arabica coffee is harvested in Andhra Pradesh. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: Coffee exports from Andhra Pradesh have been growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of three per cent over the past five years and has become the country’s second largest exporter of coffee.

Pushkar Mukewar, co-founder and CEO, Drip Capital, said that Andhra Pradesh exported $142 million coffee in FY20, almost all of which constituted instant coffee exports.

He said that Drip Capital, Inc, a global trade finance company, had conducted a study of coffee trade across different regions in the country by analyzing proprietary and publicly available data, getting insights from coffee exporters, and understanding the emerging market trends dictating the dynamics of the sector.

Pushkar said that the state accounts for more than 50 per cent of India’s instant coffee exports and instant coffee commands a 31 per cent share in the country’s overall coffee exports basket. He stated that the largest and the most famous coffee-growing region in the state are the Araku valley plantations.

On an average, 3100 MT of mainly Arabica coffee is harvested in Andhra Pradesh. He pointed out that exports of instant coffee are rising due to increased export value realization for the commodity. He explained that as of FY20, the export volume of instant coffee has grown at a 10-year CAGR of 4 per cent, and the export value has increased at eight per cent CAGR.