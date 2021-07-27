Nation Other News 27 Jul 2021 Amitabh Bachchan par ...
Amitabh Bachchan participates in Green India challenge in Hyderabad

Published Jul 27, 2021, 6:58 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2021, 6:58 pm IST
Earlier, stars like Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Ram Charan, Prabhas, and more had participated in the Green India challenge
While appreciating the efforts taken by the Rajya Sabha MP, Amitabh Bachchan said it will surely prove to be beneficial for the future generation. (Photo: Twitter/@MPsantoshtrs)
Hyderabad: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Tuesday, participated in the Green India challenge by planting a sapling in the Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Big B praised the efforts of Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, who made a call to encourage at least three persons to plant trees as part of the Green India challenge- which stepped into its four years recently.

 

While appreciating the efforts taken by the Rajya Sabha MP, the 78-year-old star said it will surely prove to be beneficial for the future generation.

The plantation programme was held at Ramoji Film City in the presence of actor Nagarjuna, producer Aswani Dutt, Film City MD Vijayeswari.

 

For the unversed, Green India challenge which stepped into its four years recently planted one million saplings in one hour in Adilabad district on Sunday.<br/>The representatives of Wonder Book of Records gave appreciation certification to the organisers after observing the plantations in the Durga Nagar region.

Earlier, stars like Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Ram Charan, Prabhas, and more had participated in the Green India challenge.

