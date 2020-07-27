124th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,435,894

48,807

Recovered

918,708

31,475

Deaths

32,810

702

Maharashtra37579921323813656 Tamil Nadu2137231565263494 Delhi1306061148753827 Andhra Pradesh96298463011041 Karnataka96141358381878 Uttar Pradesh66988416411426 West Bengal58718377511372 Gujarat55822404672322 Telangana5405941322463 Bihar3891926308249 Rajasthan3643025954624 Assam323392404179 Haryana3132224384392 Madhya Pradesh2780019132811 Odisha2538916793174 Kerala19026930062 Jammu and Kashmir179209928312 Punjab132188810306 Jharkhand8349370483 Chhatisgarh7489494443 Uttarakhand6104356663 Goa4861327735 Tripura3919233613 Puducherry2787164540 Manipur223515210 Himachal Pradesh2176119813 Nagaland13395494 Arunachal Pradesh11585053 Chandigarh88757213 Meghalaya7021355 Sikkim5571461 Mizoram3611830
Nation Other News 27 Jul 2020 Telangana: No fee ca ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana: No fee cap in private hospitals for insured Covid-19 patients

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jul 27, 2020, 9:25 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2020, 9:25 am IST
Back in June, the state set price caps for Covid-19 treatments. Now it has inserted exceptions.
Basically, if you have health insurance, the private hospital doesn't have to adhere to the rate card mandated by the Telangana government.
 Basically, if you have health insurance, the private hospital doesn't have to adhere to the rate card mandated by the Telangana government.

Hyderabad: The Telangana health department on Sunday reiterated that private hospitals treating Covid-19 cases do not have to adhere to the ceiling on what they can charge patients as long as such patients have some kind of insurance.

In a press release, the Director of Public Health reiterated: “The rates are not applicable to patients subscribing (to) insurance schemes as well as patients being treated under various agreements/MoUs entered into by the hospitals and different sponsored groups or corporate entities.”

 

This provision was introduced in a government order issued on July 6 on the subject of fixing Covid-19 treatment rates at private hospitals. The order was issued making amendments to a previous government order issued on the same subject on June 15.

The director of health said these orders make it clear as to what the patients can be charged by private hospitals. In the June 15 order, the government capped the daily charges for ‘routine ward + isolation’ at Rs 4,000, ‘ICU without ventilator + isolation’ at Rs 7,500, and ‘ICU with ventilator + isolation’ at Rs 9,000.

 

These charges were to include routine investigations such as X-rays, blood tests and so on, as well as drugs, along with consultations.

What was excluded from the caps were several interventional procedures such as CT and MRI scans and the Covid-19 testing charges.

In the second order issued on July 6, the government said it was excluding ‘high-end drugs like immunoglobins, Meropenem, Tocilizumab, etc., along with parenteral nutrition’ which were originally included by using the word ‘drugs’ in the June 15 orders. All of these, it said in its July 6 amended order, could be charged at the maximum retail price.

 

...
Tags: telangana health insurance, covid-19 insurance, telangana private hospitals, covid19 private hospitals
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

IAS officer M Sivasankar arrives at the National Investigation Agency office for an interrogation in the Kerala gold smuggling case in Kochi on Monday, July 27, 2020. (PTI)

IAS officer grilled again in Kerala gold smuggling case

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court allows Rajasthan Assembly Speaker to withdraw appeal

A man carries his injured father at Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru. PTI photo

COVID cases in Karnataka may cross the one lakh mark today

A medic collects a sample from a child for COVID-19 test in New Delhi. Experts have been predicting a peak soon in the three frontline states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. (PTI Photo)

14 lakh and counting, India’s COVID juggernaut in unstoppable momentum



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Once the lair of dacoits, ravines of Chambal to become arable land

Ravines of chambal (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Assam, Bihar bear the brunt of nature's fury as floods affect 37 lakh people

Villagers move to a safe place from a flood affected area in Supaul district in Bihar. PTI photo

In Mumbai, civic staff lock up an entire housing society of 18 buildings

Residents of Navjivan Cooperative Housing Society in Mumbai negotiate with civic staff at one of the gates to their complex. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Ram mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Soil from RSS headquarters sent to Ayodhya

(Representational image)

Blast near Baghjan oil well in Tinsukia, 3 foreign experts hurt

File photo of the raging fire at the oil well (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham