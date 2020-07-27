125th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,464,990

28,971

Recovered

935,356

16,621

Deaths

33,111

299

Maharashtra37579921323813656 Tamil Nadu2207161622493571 Delhi1312191163723853 Andhra Pradesh102349495581090 Karnataka101465376851953 Uttar Pradesh70493428331456 West Bengal58718377511372 Gujarat55822404672322 Telangana5553242106471 Bihar4111127844255 Rajasthan368782613631 Assam323392404179 Haryana3132224384392 Madhya Pradesh2780019132811 Odisha2689216793181 Kerala19026930062 Jammu and Kashmir1839010402321 Punjab132188810306 Jharkhand8479370486 Chhatisgarh7489494443 Uttarakhand6104356663 Goa4861327735 Tripura3919233613 Puducherry2872172143 Manipur223515210 Himachal Pradesh2231120713 Nagaland13855694 Arunachal Pradesh11585053 Chandigarh91057614 Meghalaya7211735 Sikkim5571461 Mizoram3611830
Nation Other News 27 Jul 2020 Telangana govt says ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana govt says 90pc work in Secretariat demolition completed

PTI
Published Jul 27, 2020, 2:48 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2020, 2:48 pm IST
The official information on the demolition came after some writ petitions were filed in the High Court challenging the restrictions on media
Demolition work underway at Old Telangana Secretariat building campus, in Hyderabad. PTI photo
 Demolition work underway at Old Telangana Secretariat building campus, in Hyderabad. PTI photo

Hyderabad: Ninety per cent of the demolition of the state secretariat was over and as many as 4,500 truckloads of debris is expected to be generated out of it, the Telangana government said on Monday.

The K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government began razing to the ground the secretariat building complex on July 7, days after the Telangana High Court dismissed a bunch of PILs challenging the state's decision to construct a new secretariat complex by demolishing the existing one.

 

The official information on the demolition came after some writ petitions were filed in the High Court challenging the restrictions on media by the State Government at the Secretariat demolition site.

"The government has taken up demolition of the old buildings and removal of debris of the Old Secretariat to pave way for a new building complex. Ninety per cent of the demolition works are over. It is estimated that there would be 4500 Truck-loads of debris. So far 2,000 truckloads of debris was removed," the release issued by the Chief Minister's office said.

 

Other works are going on. As a preventive measure, the government did not allow anyone into the premises, as there is a danger of accidents happening while demolishing the high-rise buildings. As part of this, media is also not allowed, it said.

As there were requests from the media representatives to allow them to report the demolition works, the government decided to allow them into the Secretariat premises to cover the news reports on the demolition works and clearing of the debris, the release quoted Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth as saying.

 

The minister further said the City Police Commissioner will take the media around the secretariat premises, the release said.

The demolition of the buildings had to be suspended for a few days following the court's stay order which was lifted on July 17.

...
Tags: telangana secretariat
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A team of medics provide medicines to the flood-affected people in Morigaon district of Assam

Assam lost 8000 square kilometres of land to erosion since 1951

For the residents of Chellanam, sea erosion, inundation of houses and temporary relocation to relief camps or relatives’ houses are annual affairs during the monsoon

Kerala schoolboy sends SOS to President Kovind as sea erodes his village

P. Chidambaram (PTI photo)

CM Gehlot entitled to call a session to prove majority: Chidambaram

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao (ANI photo)

Rahul has not learnt from his mistakes, he has insulted our soldiers again: BJP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Muslim devotees of Lord Ram look forward to Ayodhya temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Some among the idols depicting events in the life of Lord Ram, that are planned to be used as part of the construction of the Ram Temple, at a workshop in Ayodhya. PTI photo

Once the lair of dacoits, ravines of Chambal to become arable land

Ravines of chambal (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Assam, Bihar bear the brunt of nature's fury as floods affect 37 lakh people

Villagers move to a safe place from a flood affected area in Supaul district in Bihar. PTI photo

In Mumbai, civic staff lock up an entire housing society of 18 buildings

Residents of Navjivan Cooperative Housing Society in Mumbai negotiate with civic staff at one of the gates to their complex. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Ram mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Soil from RSS headquarters sent to Ayodhya

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham