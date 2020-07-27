125th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,464,990

28,971

Recovered

935,356

16,621

Deaths

33,111

299

Maharashtra37579921323813656 Tamil Nadu2207161622493571 Delhi1312191163723853 Andhra Pradesh102349495581090 Karnataka101465376851953 Uttar Pradesh70493428331456 West Bengal58718377511372 Gujarat55822404672322 Telangana5553242106471 Bihar4111127844255 Rajasthan368782613631 Assam323392404179 Haryana3132224384392 Madhya Pradesh2780019132811 Odisha2689216793181 Kerala19026930062 Jammu and Kashmir1839010402321 Punjab132188810306 Jharkhand8479370486 Chhatisgarh7489494443 Uttarakhand6104356663 Goa4861327735 Tripura3919233613 Puducherry2872172143 Manipur223515210 Himachal Pradesh2231120713 Nagaland13855694 Arunachal Pradesh11585053 Chandigarh91057614 Meghalaya7211735 Sikkim5571461 Mizoram3611830
Nation Other News 27 Jul 2020 Muslim devotees of L ...
Nation, In Other News

Muslim devotees of Lord Ram look forward to Ayodhya temple 'bhoomi pujan'

PTI
Published Jul 27, 2020, 1:47 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2020, 6:54 pm IST
The August 5 ceremony will mark the beginning of the temple construction, after a decades-long title suit over the site was settled by SC
Some among the idols depicting events in the life of Lord Ram, that are planned to be used as part of the construction of the Ram Temple, at a workshop in Ayodhya. PTI photo
 Some among the idols depicting events in the life of Lord Ram, that are planned to be used as part of the construction of the Ram Temple, at a workshop in Ayodhya. PTI photo

Ayodhya: As Ayodhya gets ready for the 'bhoomi pujan' of the proposed Ram temple, some Muslim devotees of Lord Ram are gearing up to celebrate the historic ceremony.

The August 5 ceremony will mark the beginning of the temple construction, after a decades-long title suit over the site was settled by the Supreme Court in November last year.

 

Jamshed Khan, a resident of Faizabad district, said he will celebrate the beginning of the temple construction with his Hindu brothers.

"We have converted to Islam and embraced its prayer system, but that doesn't change our ancestors. We believe that Lord Ram is our ancestor," he said.

Wasi Haider, also a native of Faizabad, echoed similar sentiments.

"We believe in the fundamentals of Islam and we practice Islam, but we also believe that Lord Ram was our ancestor. It will be great that we will witness the construction of the Ram temple," he said.

 

Haji Saeed said Indian Muslims consider Lord Ram as 'Imam-e-Hind'.

Rashid Ansari said he hopes he gets a chance to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

"If due to security and other reasons I don't get a chance to go there, I will celebrate the beginning of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya," he said.

Awadh province incharge of Muslim Rashtriya Manch Anil Singh said some Muslim devotees of Lord Ram are coming to Ayodhya from other states to join the celebrations in the holy town.

 

"One of the devotees is coming to Ayodhya with bricks from his native state Chhattisgarh for the construction of the temple," he said.

According to members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Ayodhya for the ceremony to begin the construction of the Ram temple.

Anil Mishra, a member of the trust, told PTI on Sunday that veteran BJP leaders L K Advani, M M Joshi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are among those being invited to the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony which will be telecast live by Doordarshan.

 

Besides, there is a plan to invite spiritual leaders from all faiths, he had said.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing restrictions, there will be a limited gathering of up to 200 people at the event, they said according to Mishra.

...
Tags: ram mandir in ayodhya
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya


Latest From Nation

A team of medics provide medicines to the flood-affected people in Morigaon district of Assam

Assam lost 8000 square kilometres of land to erosion since 1951

For the residents of Chellanam, sea erosion, inundation of houses and temporary relocation to relief camps or relatives’ houses are annual affairs during the monsoon

Kerala schoolboy sends SOS to President Kovind as sea erodes his village

P. Chidambaram (PTI photo)

CM Gehlot entitled to call a session to prove majority: Chidambaram

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao (ANI photo)

Rahul has not learnt from his mistakes, he has insulted our soldiers again: BJP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Once the lair of dacoits, ravines of Chambal to become arable land

Ravines of chambal (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Assam, Bihar bear the brunt of nature's fury as floods affect 37 lakh people

Villagers move to a safe place from a flood affected area in Supaul district in Bihar. PTI photo

In Mumbai, civic staff lock up an entire housing society of 18 buildings

Residents of Navjivan Cooperative Housing Society in Mumbai negotiate with civic staff at one of the gates to their complex. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Ram mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Soil from RSS headquarters sent to Ayodhya

(Representational image)

Blast near Baghjan oil well in Tinsukia, 3 foreign experts hurt

File photo of the raging fire at the oil well (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham