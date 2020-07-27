124th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,435,894

48,807

Recovered

918,708

31,475

Deaths

32,810

702

Maharashtra37579921323813656 Tamil Nadu2137231565263494 Delhi1306061148753827 Andhra Pradesh96298463011041 Karnataka96141358381878 Uttar Pradesh66988416411426 West Bengal58718377511372 Gujarat55822404672322 Telangana5405941322463 Bihar3891926308249 Rajasthan3643025954624 Assam323392404179 Haryana3132224384392 Madhya Pradesh2780019132811 Odisha2538916793174 Kerala19026930062 Jammu and Kashmir179209928312 Punjab132188810306 Jharkhand8349370483 Chhatisgarh7489494443 Uttarakhand6104356663 Goa4861327735 Tripura3919233613 Puducherry2787164540 Manipur223515210 Himachal Pradesh2176119813 Nagaland13395494 Arunachal Pradesh11585053 Chandigarh88757213 Meghalaya7021355 Sikkim5571461 Mizoram3611830
Nation Other News 27 Jul 2020 Hyderabad mayor test ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad mayor tests positive, declares his intention to be a plasma hero

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Jul 27, 2020, 10:36 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2020, 10:36 am IST
Bonthu Rammohan is asymptomatic and has been put into home quarantine
Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan, who has tested positive for COVID-19. (DC file photo)
 Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan, who has tested positive for COVID-19. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: The mayor of Hyderabad, Bonthu Rammohan tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday after undergoing a rapid antigen test on Saturday. He did not have any symptoms of the disease. His family members have tested negative.

Rammohan has been put in self-isolation for 17 days. Since he is asymptomatic, authorities said they would not test his primary and secondary contacts.

 

Rammohan cleared two previous tests. It was not clear why the third test was performed on the mayor and his family.

After announcing the test result, Rammohan told the media that he was feeling healthy and that he would go into self-isolation. After completing home quarantine, he will undergo the test again and donate plasma after getting a clean bill of health, he said.

The mayor said a special camp would be organised at Telangana Bhavan, the TRS headquarters, for recovered Covid-19 patients to donate plasma.

While in isolation, Rammohan is reviewing the progress of different works being executed by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) through videoconference. He said since rains have been lashing the city, he had directed officials to intensify anti-larval and fogging operations to curb the mosquito menace and to take up measures to contain the spread of seasonal diseases.

 

...
Tags: hyderabad mayor, bonthu rammohan, mayor coronavirus, bonth rammohan covid-19
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

IAS officer M Sivasankar arrives at the National Investigation Agency office for an interrogation in the Kerala gold smuggling case in Kochi on Monday, July 27, 2020. (PTI)

IAS officer grilled again in Kerala gold smuggling case

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court allows Rajasthan Assembly Speaker to withdraw appeal

A man carries his injured father at Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru. PTI photo

COVID cases in Karnataka may cross the one lakh mark today

A medic collects a sample from a child for COVID-19 test in New Delhi. Experts have been predicting a peak soon in the three frontline states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. (PTI Photo)

14 lakh and counting, India’s COVID juggernaut in unstoppable momentum



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Once the lair of dacoits, ravines of Chambal to become arable land

Ravines of chambal (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Assam, Bihar bear the brunt of nature's fury as floods affect 37 lakh people

Villagers move to a safe place from a flood affected area in Supaul district in Bihar. PTI photo

In Mumbai, civic staff lock up an entire housing society of 18 buildings

Residents of Navjivan Cooperative Housing Society in Mumbai negotiate with civic staff at one of the gates to their complex. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Ram mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Soil from RSS headquarters sent to Ayodhya

(Representational image)

Blast near Baghjan oil well in Tinsukia, 3 foreign experts hurt

File photo of the raging fire at the oil well (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham