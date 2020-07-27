Hyderabad mayor tests positive, declares his intention to be a plasma hero

Hyderabad: The mayor of Hyderabad, Bonthu Rammohan tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday after undergoing a rapid antigen test on Saturday. He did not have any symptoms of the disease. His family members have tested negative.

Rammohan has been put in self-isolation for 17 days. Since he is asymptomatic, authorities said they would not test his primary and secondary contacts.

Rammohan cleared two previous tests. It was not clear why the third test was performed on the mayor and his family.

After announcing the test result, Rammohan told the media that he was feeling healthy and that he would go into self-isolation. After completing home quarantine, he will undergo the test again and donate plasma after getting a clean bill of health, he said.

The mayor said a special camp would be organised at Telangana Bhavan, the TRS headquarters, for recovered Covid-19 patients to donate plasma.

While in isolation, Rammohan is reviewing the progress of different works being executed by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) through videoconference. He said since rains have been lashing the city, he had directed officials to intensify anti-larval and fogging operations to curb the mosquito menace and to take up measures to contain the spread of seasonal diseases.