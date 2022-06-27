  
Pregnant woman loses baby as hospital denies her entry to lift

A case of death due to negligence has been registered against the management of Imtiyaz hospital
In a shocking case of medical negligence, a 9-month pregnant woman lost her unborn, after she was not allowed to use hospital lift. (Representational image)
Hyderabad: In a shocking case of medical negligence, a 9-month pregnant woman lost her unborn, after she was not allowed to use lift in Imtiyaz hospital, Old City. The victim, Surya Begum, suffering labour pains was denied entry to the hospital lift.

The hospital authorities restricted the use of the lift to patients and for the special invitees for a function being held at the terrace of the hospital building.

A case of death due to negligence has been registered against the management of Imtiyaz hospital, Nalgonda cross roads, said Srisailam sub inspector of police.

Surya Begum is undergoing treatment in Osmania General Hospital (OGH) and the police will record her statement. The foetus is preserved at OGH morgue.

