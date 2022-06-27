  
Telangana: HMDA to sell 3,786 plots to fill State coffers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Jun 27, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2022, 12:19 am IST
The municipal authority will shortly release a notification for the auction of 2,890 plots in Jawaharnagar and 896 plots in Gajularamaram
The HMDA is now preparing to e-auction as many as 233 prime plots in Turkayamjal, Thorrur, and Bahadurpally layouts to raise about Rs 800 crore. The municipal authority is preparing to auction a total 34 plots in 10 acres of land in Turkayamjal with sizes ranging between 600 square yards and 1,060 square yards. — DC Image
Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department is on an auction spree. The department through Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has issued a notification to auction as many as 233 prime plots in Turkayamjal, Thorrur, and Bahadurpally layouts on June 30.

Currently, allotments are being made for 2,245 apartments in Bandlaguda and 1,479 flats in Pocharam. The auction process for Pocharam apartments, Bandlaguda flats (with the exception of 3 BHK D), and Bandlaguda 3BHK Deluxe flats will take place on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The municipal authority will shortly release a notification for the auction of 2,890 plots in Jawaharnagar and 896 plots in Gajularamaram.

According to a senior official present at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University, where the allotment of Bandlaguda flats was held on Monday, barring Bachupally e-auction the HMDA would generate roughly Rs 2,500 crore through the auctioning of flats and plots in July.

The official said that the HMDA anticipates raising Rs 900 crore through Bandlaguda and Pocharam auction, Rs 800 crore through Jawaharnagar and Gajularamaram auction and Rs 800 crore through Turkayamjal, Thorrur, and Bahadurpally e-auction. However, he claimed that 98 percent of the proceeds from the auction will be paid to the State government's coffers, leaving the HMDA with just 2 percent of the overall proceeds. According to the official, plans are well under way to sell a further 38 acres in surveys 39 and 40 in Bachupally.

Meanwhile, the HMDA is now preparing to e-auction as many as 233 prime plots in Turkayamjal, Thorrur, and Bahadurpally layouts to raise about  Rs 800 crore. The municipal authority is preparing to auction a total 34 plots in 10 acres of land in Turkayamjal with sizes ranging between 600 square yards and 1,060 square yards, eyeing commercial establishments and real estate developers primarily.

The 34 prime plots in Turkayamjal and 51 plots in Bahadurpally will be e-auctioned on June 30 in two phases. The 148 plots in Thorrur layout will go under the hammer on July 1, July 2, and July 4. The 34 plots in Turkayamjal, a multi-purpose zone, have been divided into various sizes, including 14 plots that are 600-700 square yards, 10 plots that are 701-800 square yards, five plots that are 800-850 square yards, and five plots that are 900-1000 square yards.  

To raise at least Rs 900 crore, the government, through HMDA, plans to sell 2,890 plots in Jawaharnagar and 896 plots in Gajularamaram. According to HMDA authorities, the HMDA will provide infrastructure within 18 months of the auction, including BT roads with sidewalks and centre medians, an underground sewerage network, water supply, power supply, and streetlights.

