Nation Other News 27 Jun 2021 Venkaiah Naidu calls ...
Nation, In Other News

Venkaiah Naidu calls for making India a maritime leader

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 27, 2021, 7:44 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2021, 7:44 am IST
The Vice-President was addressing a virtual meeting from Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) guest house
The Vice President during an interaction with the Chairman and other officials of Visakhapatnam Port Trust in Visakhapatnam. (Twitter/@VPSecretariat)
 The Vice President during an interaction with the Chairman and other officials of Visakhapatnam Port Trust in Visakhapatnam. (Twitter/@VPSecretariat)

Visakhapatnam: Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called for making India a leading maritime nation and emphasized the important role ports will have to play in achieving the ambitious vision.

He was addressing a virtual meeting from Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) guest house here on Saturday after he was briefed by the VPT Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao on various activities of the port, including its expansion plans.

 

The Vice-President said that ancient India was a great maritime power and that navies of Chola and Kalinga kings used to rule over the oceans. “We have to regain that glory,” he said.

Touching upon the development of the port infrastructure in the country, he said that as part of the ambitious Sagarmala project, more than 504 projects have been identified to unlock the opportunities for port-led development and these initiatives are expected to mobilize more than 3.57 lakh crore of infrastructure investment.

Noting the decline in the cargo trend at Visakhapatnam port during 2020-21 due to the pandemic after a healthy upward swing between 2015-16 and 2019-20, he expressed hope that it would regain its growth trajectory once the situation normalises.

 

“It is important to note that ports will play an important role in post-Covid economic recovery”, he added.

Lauding ports for having played a proactive role in handling oxygen supplies and humanitarian relief work during the second wave of Covid-19 and cyclones Tauktae and Yaas, he said “I compliment you all for that”.

Referring to the Maritime India Vision 2030, Naidu wanted the port to adopt global best practices in  operations and development. He said that the Vision-2030 is not impossible to achieve as India has the inherent strength of knowledge and wanted everyone to work together in the spirit of Team India.

 

Earlier, the Vice-President was apprised of the port’s expansion plans, including the proposed establishment of a Rs. 406-crore Free Trade and Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) in an area of 103 acres.

Minister Muttamsetti M. Srinivasa Rao and local officials were present on the occasion.

...
Tags: m venkaiah naidu, visakhapatnam port trust (vpt)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 27 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The auto has been painted a light blue colour from top to bottom and features large replicas of syringes protruding from all sides. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai artist designs auto-rickshaw to create Covid vaccination awareness

The indigenously developed Pinaka rocket was test-fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur. (Photo: Twitter/@DRDO_India)

DRDO test-fires two enhanced range rockets

Revanth Reddy met senior party leader K. Jana Reddy after being appointed as the new TPCC chief on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Revanth Reddy — new TPCC chief — a fighter to the core

TMC leader Yashwant Sinha (4L) with NCP President Sharad Pawar (C) and other Rashtriya Manch leaders after a meeting at Pawar's residence, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (PTI Photo)

NCP hints Opposition alliance not possible without Congress



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Four of family drown while crossing river in Telangana

The area had witnessed rains for the past few days following which pits in the riverbed were filled with rain water. (Representational Image: PTI)

Farmers urged to go for third crop after kharif, rabi

Kannababu said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy formed the agriculture advisory boards to help farmers and facilitate cultivation of suitable crops. — Representational image/DC

Air India Express operates first international flight with fully vaccinated crew

The airline has been part of the Vande Bharat Mission in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak last year. (Photo: PTI/File)

Dalit youth, Muslim girl killed by her family in Karnataka

The Muslim family had warned the youth against the love affair but he did not heed. (Representational Image)

ITDA officials denying adivasis of updated patta passbooks

Many adivasis say that the state government was first giving Rythu Bandhu amount through cheques. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham