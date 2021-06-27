Two explosions at Jammu Air Force station; investigators examining use of drones

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrives at Jammu Air Force Station after two low intensity explosions reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station in the early hours of Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Jammu: Two consecutive explosions took place at the high security Jammu Air Force station in the early hours of Sunday and the Indian Air Force is probing whether they were part of a terror attack, officials and people familiar with the defence and security establishment said.

Investigators are examining the possible use of drones to drop the explosives at the technical area of the Jammu airport that has various assets of the IAF. The first blast, which took place around 1.40 am, ripped off the roof of a single storey building at the technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in Satwari area of the city. The second one, which took place within a gap of five minutes, was on the ground, the officials said.

According to sources, two IAF personnel suffered minor injuries.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's office said he spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal HS Arora over the explosions.

In a Twitter post, the IAF said two "low-intensity explosions" were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu air force station and one of them caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area".

"There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies," it said.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal HS Arora regarding today's incident at Air Force Station in Jammu. Air Marshal Vikram Singh is reaching Jammu to take stock of the situation," it tweeted.

The people familiar with the defence and security establishment said all angles including the possible involvement of terror networks in the explosions are being probed.

They said Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria has been apprised about the explosions. The IAF chief is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh from Saturday.

Earlier, the defence spokesperson said, There were reports of an explosion inside Air Force Station Jammu. There is no injury to any personnel or any damage to any equipment. Investigation is on and further details are awaited"'. He said the area was sealed by security forces within minutes. A high level meeting was underway at the Air Force station with senior police and Indian Air Force officials in attendance, sources said.

Various probe teams including that of the IAF and National Investigation Agency have also reached the Air Force station. Jammu airport is a civil airport with the runway and the ATC under the IAF. Jammu Airport director Pravat Ranjan Beuria told PTI that there was no disruption in the flight operations due to the explosions. The flights to and from Jammu airport are operating as per the schedule, he said.