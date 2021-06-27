GWMC officials prepare for Haritha Haram

WARANGAL: Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) mayor Gundu Sudharani has directed officials to prepare plans for successful implementation of the Haritha Haram programme from July 1.

At a preparatory meeting on greenery management with horticulture officials at GWMC headquarters, she underlined that Haritha Haram is the brainchild of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, which is being implemented most ambitiously.

Sudharani said, “Keep saplings ready at every nursery. Pits should be dug right away in blocks, on bunds, and along avenues and medians in a planned manner. Government institutions, layouts and vacant lands must be identified for taking up mass plantation,” she advised. She wanted officials to ensure that survival of saplings is 85 percent, as specified in the Municipal Act.

The mayor announced that six plants will be provided to each household for planting in their homes. Families that do well will be felicitated by ward committees. She disclosed that 10 per cent of the municipality budget will be used exclusively for greenery. The target is to plant 13 lakh saplings in GWMC area successfully.

Sudharani appreciated women’s groups that had preserved plants during the last round of Haritha Haram in parks and on central medians. She suggested that drip irrigation could be used to ensure survival of plants on central medians.

The meeting was attended by CHO Sunita and horticulture officer Priscilla, among others.

The mayor also announced that monkey food courts will be set up in certain areas to prevent starvation among monkeys.