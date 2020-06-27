Highest number of Covid cases added to AP tally

A COVID-19 fatality is carried to the burial ground in an earth excavator at Palasa in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. (DC Photo: K N Murali Krishna)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh on Friday recorded the highest single-day spurt of 570 COVID-19 cases, taking the total number to 11,489. Nine patients did of the viral disease in Kurnool, Krishna, Guntur and Visakhapatnam, taking the fatalities to 146.

Among the new cases, 79 were Anantapur, 26 from Chittoor, 12 from East Godavari, 74 from Guntur, 133 from Kadapa, 20 from Krishna, 60 from Kurnool, 15 from Nellore, 28 from Prakasam, one from Srikakulam, 20 from Visakhapatnam, 23 from Vizianagaram and 79 from West Godavari.

In addition to 570 new domestic cases, 34 were reported from other states and one foreign returnee took the total number of new infections to 605. The state is having 6,147 active cases while 5,196 have been discharged.

Kadapa district reported the highest number with 133 taking its tally to 786. Among them, 44 were from Proddutur, eight from Simhadripuram, 19 from Pulivendula, one from Mylavaram, eight from Valluru, 21 from Kadapa, seven from Duvvur, six from Vontimitta, three from Chakrayapeta, two each from Badvel, Sambepalli and Jammalamadugu and one each from Chintakommadinne, Kalasapadu, Gopavaram, Pullampeta and Muddanur mandals.

In Nellore district, 32 new cases were reported taking its overall tally to 670. Nellore city reported 12 cases while six were from Kotamitta, two from Magunta layout, one each from Vedayapalem, Santhapeta, Balaji Nagar and Boggula Street. Two persons hailing from Prakasam and Chittoor districts also tested positive.

Anantapur district reported 79 new cases taking its overall tally to 1,159. Among new cases, 14 were staff members from the Tehsildar office at Belaguppa mandal. Mandal level officials have been sent to home quarantine. Meanwhile, more than 6,000 samples from the district are pending at labs. Officials from JNTU-A and Collectorate were among others who tested positive. In Kadiri town alone, 42 persons were infected with the virus as they came in contact with returnees from Mumbai and the Gulf. Prisoners from Dharmavaram and Tadipathri sub jails also tested positive.

Visakhapatnam district reported 41 new cases taking its overall tally to 664.

Srikakulam district reported 25 new cases with the tally standing at 544. Vizinagaram reported 37 new cases and its total number of cases jumped to 222.

East Godavari district reported 18 new cases taking its tally to 1,060.

In Prakasam district, 49 new cases were reported including two three year old girls and another three year old boy hailing from Chirala and Paruchuru respectively. Among other new infections were returnees from Chennai, Hyderabad and Vijayawada and also local persons. A media person and a village volunteer were also infected.