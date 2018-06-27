Coming soon: Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav shares poster of first Hindi film

search on deccanchronicle.com
DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Jun 27, 2018, 8:35 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2018, 8:35 pm IST
The former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav tweeted poster of his Hindi film, Rudra-The Avatar.
Patna: RJD Chief Lalu Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is all set to debut in a Bollywood movie Rudra - The Avatar.

Tej Pratap released the poster of his upcoming movie on twitter with a message – coming soon. Though he didn’t reveal much about the film, sources indicate that the film may have director and actors from the Bhojpuri film industry.

 

In the poster, Tej Pratap can be seen wearing a pair of aviators and the tagline reads, “Coming soon”.

This is not the first time Tej Pratap has acted in a movie. He had earlier played the role of Bihar chief minister in a Bhojpuri movie "Apharan Udyog" when he was a minister in 2016.

Tej Pratap was in news in May when he married Aishwarya Roy, the daughter of a veteran leader of his party, RJD.

29-years-old Tej Pratap was elected as MLA from the Mahua constituency. He was made health minister during the Grand Secular Alliance government.

Tej Pratap Yadav had recently created a buzz with a tweet signalling his “retirement from politics”.

In a tweet, he had used references from the Mahabharata and said that he wishes to hand over the throne of Hastinapur to Arjun and leave for Dwarka. He had said that some RJD leaders were worried that he may emerge as a kingmaker in Bihar like his father Lalu Yadav. 

His tweet had sparked speculations about growing rift between him and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav. 

Political analysts were of the opinion that Tej Pratap may have given the statement out of desperation as “party members including few senior RJD leaders don’t take him seriously”.

Tej Pratap plays second fiddle to Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and was Deputy Chief Minister in the state from November 2015 to July 2017. Tejashwi is also seen as the political heir to Lalu Prasad Yadav.

